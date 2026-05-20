GuliKit Introduces Starsand Island Editions of ES Pro and Elves 2 Controllers for Global Markets

The GuliKit ES Pro Starsand Island Edition features a light-blue design inspired by Starsand Island’s coastal setting. The GuliKit Elves 2 Starsand Island Edition features a compact design inspired by the cozy world of Starsand Island.

GuliKit announces the global release of the Starsand Island Edition ES Pro controller, with the Elves 2 edition to follow for PC and Switch 2 players.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GuliKit today announced the global release of its ES Pro Starsand Island Edition controller, with the Elves 2 Starsand Island Edition scheduled to follow. The ES Pro edition is available beginning May 20, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET through Amazon channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom, as well as through authorized GuliKit distributors.Created in collaboration with the cozy life simulation game Starsand Island, the new editions bring a soft light-blue design to the performance-focused ES Pro and compact Elves 2. Inspired by the game’s coastline, clear skies, island setting, and capybara companion, both controllers pair a distinctive look with practical everyday use, strong value, and low-latency performance.A Cozy Game World Meets Everyday Controller DesignDeveloped by Seed Sparkle Lab, Starsand Island is a life simulation game built around slow living, exploration, and island customization. Players settle into a sunny coastal environment where they can farm, raise animals, fish, craft, build, explore, form relationships, and shape their own island routine.The game launched on February 11, 2026, in Early Access on Steam and Xbox, opening the experience to PC and Xbox players. A full release is also planned for additional platforms, including Switch 2 and PlayStation 5. As the game continues to grow, GuliKit’s collaboration offers players a controller design that reflects the game’s warm, relaxed atmosphere while also serving as a practical option for broader gaming use.A Fresh Light-Blue Look for ES Pro and Elves 2The Starsand Island collaboration expands the ES Pro and Elves 2 lineup with a softer visual direction. While previous versions of the two controllers focused largely on clean, classic, and versatile color options, the new editions introduce a light-blue finish inspired by the game’s seaside setting.The controllers feature low-saturation blue tones, coastal illustration elements, and the game’s capybara companion. Since the collaboration was first revealed, the design has drawn positive attention from players for its cute, cozy, and refreshing look.The result is a collaboration colorway that also works as an everyday option for the ES Pro and Elves 2 lines. Dedicated custom packaging adds to their gift and collectible appeal.ES Pro Starsand Island Edition: Fast, Stable, and Built for ValueThe ES Pro Starsand Island Edition is positioned for players who want responsive control, stable performance, and an affordable price point. It features GuliKit’s TMR electromagnetic joystick technology, which is designed to improve precision and long-term stability while helping reduce the drift issues commonly associated with wear in traditional joystick mechanisms.For wireless play, ES Pro uses GuliKit’s Hyperlink 2nd-Gen Bluetooth technology, supporting fast response and low-latency input. Whether players are exploring an island, fishing, building, navigating menus, or switching to faster-paced games, the controller is built to deliver quick and consistent feedback.Additional features include rotor motor vibration, motion aiming, a long-lasting battery, Switch 2 wake-up support, and compatibility with PC and Switch 2. Together, these features make the ES Pro Starsand Island Edition a strong value option for players who want performance, design, and everyday usability in one controller.Elves 2 Starsand Island Edition: Compact and Travel-FriendlyThe Elves 2 Starsand Island Edition is designed for players who prefer a smaller, lighter controller. Its compact form factor makes it a good fit for smaller hands, younger players, and anyone who often plays on the go.Compared with a full-size controller, Elves 2 is easier to carry and well suited to handheld setups, tabletop play, commuting, travel, and casual multiplayer sessions. It features Hall effect joysticks to help reduce long-term drift risk while maintaining responsive, low-latency performance in a lightweight design.Multi-Platform UseAs Starsand Island is available to PC and Xbox players and planned for Switch 2, flexible accessories are increasingly important. The ES Pro and Elves 2 Starsand Island Editions support PC and Switch 2 for desktop, handheld, living-room, and travel use.Pricing and AvailabilityThe ES Pro Starsand Island Edition is available beginning May 20, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. EDT through official Amazon channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom, as well as through authorized GuliKit distributors in additional regions.The Elves 2 Starsand Island Edition will be released later. Purchase links and regional availability will be shared through GuliKit’s official website and social media channels.Suggested retail pricing is listed below:United StatesES Pro Starsand Island Edition: US$34.99Elves 2 Starsand Island Edition: US$34.99, available laterEuropeES Pro Starsand Island Edition: €34.99Elves 2 Starsand Island Edition: €34.99, with availability subject to official channel updatesUnited KingdomES Pro Starsand Island Edition: £29.99Elves 2 Starsand Island Edition: £29.99, with availability subject to official channel updatesAbout GuliKitGuliKit is a global leader in gaming hardware innovation, known for controller technologies including anti-drift Hall Effect joysticks, Maglev vibration motors, next-generation TMR electromagnetic joystick systems, and Hyperlink 2 ultra-low-latency Bluetooth technology.By continuing to advance controller design, product quality, and user experience, GuliKit aims to make gaming smoother, easier, and more enjoyable for players worldwide.

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