ABL Diagnostics Drives EMEA Expansion with VELA Diagnostics Partnership

ABL Diagnostics SA

Leveraging an annualized run-rate baseline of ~1M€ from late 2025, the Company accelerates its strategic rollout of automated CE-IVD HIV testing solutions.

ABL Diagnostics SA (EPA:ABLD)

Looking ahead, we are actively exploring further strategic and commercial synergies with VELA Diagnostics.” — Matthieu Barralon, Head of Strategic Alliances at ABL Diagnostics

WOIPPY, MOSELLE, FRANCE, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”) (the “Company”) , a specialist in molecular diagnostics, bioinformatics and infectious disease solutions, today announces the strategic acceleration of its exclusive partnership with VELA Diagnostics for the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa), effective since January 2026, as well as the progressive delivery of CE-IVD HIV solutions.Over the past few months, ABL Diagnostics’ close relationships and proactive engagement with clients, together with the strong operational support provided by VELA Diagnostics, have effectively translated into meeting customer requirements across the EMEA region through efficient logistics coordination, customer support, and timely deliveries.This commercial trajectory builds directly on the successful foundation established in the 2025 financial year, which generated 320 thousand euros (+320 K€) of revenues within the final months of 2025. On a purely illustrative, full-year pro-rata basis, this remarkable initial performance demonstrates a structural annualized revenue run-rate of approximately 1 million euros (exactly +960 K€ based on the 2025 baseline). Backed by this proven baseline, and the start of exclusive distribution since January 2026, ABL Diagnostics is fully focused on accelerating its progressive rollout of deliveries, perfectly positioning ABL Diagnostics to capture sustained market demand and deepen the trust of partner laboratories across the region.ABL Diagnostics now plans the progressive delivery of VELA Diagnostics CE-IVD marked HIV kits, ahead of a transition toward CE-IVDR compliant solutions in 2027 combined with the automated Sentosa platform.In this context, the VELA Sentosa automated platform is expected to become one of the first fully automated IVDR-compliant HIV platforms available worldwide, representing a major strategic milestone for specialized molecular virology laboratories.In parallel, ABL Diagnostics continues the deployment of its proprietary DeepChek® CE-IVD software , validated on data generated by VELA Sentosa platforms. This technological complementarity strengthens synergies between instrumentation, reagents, bioinformatics analysis and clinical data management, while creating new recurring revenue opportunities for the Company.Through the combination of ABL Diagnostics’ proprietary solutions and the VELA portfolio, the Company believes it now offers one of the most comprehensive solution portfolios available on the global HIV and molecular virology market, including:• RUO, CE-IVDD and soon CE-IVDR solutions;• Automated and decentralized workflows;• Integrated bioinformatics and interpretation solutions through DeepChek• Advanced data management and exploitation capabilities."Looking ahead, we are actively exploring further strategic and commercial synergies with VELA Diagnostics. Our goal is to leverage these complementary strengths to significantly accelerate the Company's international positioning in both molecular diagnostics and precision medicine," noted Matthieu Barralon, Head of Strategic Alliances at ABL Diagnostics.“This strategic collaboration with ABL Diagnostics opens significant opportunities for VELA Diagnostics to expand its market presence and reach laboratories with high-throughput testing requirements through the VELA Sentosa automated solution. We are also particularly enthusiastic about the opportunities created through the combination of VELA technologies and DeepCheksoftware solutions. Over the past months, ABL Diagnostics and VELA Diagnostics have worked very closely together to efficiently support laboratories and strengthen customer engagement across the EMEA region. We believe this collaboration creates substantial value for laboratories and patients alike,” said Sam Dajani, Chairman and CEO of VELA Diagnostics.About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:• Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection – UltraGene, and• Genotyping by DNA sequencing – DeepChekABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:• HIV – Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.• SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C – Advanced Detection Solutions.• Microbiome and taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.• Other viral and bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Integrated Solutions• Real-time syndromic PCR tests• Nadis– Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.• MediaChek– Clinical Sample Collection Kits.ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

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