CDC to host webinar for clinicians on managing Ebola

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will host a webinar for clinicians May 28 at 2 p.m. ET on the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. Participants will learn about preparing for, diagnosing and managing patients with suspected or confirmed Ebola disease, and how to prevent the virus from spreading. As of yesterday, the CDC said there have been no confirmed cases of Ebola in the U.S. from the outbreak. The CDC and the Department of Homeland Security May 18 announced enhanced travel screening, entry restrictions and other public health measures to prevent Ebola spread in the U.S. The CDC said the risk to the U.S. and travelers remains low.