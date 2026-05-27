Elemental LED Promotes Stacy Crocket to Vice President, Sales Ops & Customer Experience

Elemental LED - Reno, NV

In her new role, Stacy Crocket will oversee sales support and lead Elemental LED’s industry-lauded Customer Experience department.

Her steadfast partnership, operational depth, and commitment to understanding the business at every level have made her an invaluable leader within the organization.” — Paul Irwin, Chief Revenue Officer at Elemental LED

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED Inc., a leading U.S. manufacturer of linear LED lighting and related products, is proud to announce the promotion of Stacy Crocket to Vice President, Sales Ops and Customer Experience, effective immediately.

Since joining Elemental LED in September 2021, Crocket has played a key role in strengthening the company’s support infrastructure and improving cross-functional coordination across the business. She has also been instrumental in the development of the company’s formal Sales Operations organization, which delivers actionable insights through continuous analysis of a broad range of data. Her practical and collaborative approach has positioned her as a trusted leader internally and a valued partner to customers, manufacturers’ representatives, and direct sales teams alike.

“Stacy’s promotion reflects both the impact she has already made across the business and the confidence we have in her future leadership,” said Paul Irwin, Chief Revenue Officer at Elemental LED. “Her steadfast partnership, operational depth, and commitment to understanding the business at every level have made her an invaluable leader within the organization. We are excited to see her continued contribution to the future direction of Elemental LED.”

In her expanded role, Crocket will continue leading initiatives across Sales Operations and Customer Experience while contributing more broadly to the company’s operational and strategic direction.



About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED is a technology company that engineers, manufactures, and sells linear lighting solutions through its brands Diode LED, Lucetta, Lucetta CI, and Gammalux. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, the company supports lighting innovation around the globe. U.S.-based operations include product engineering, manufacturing, sales, and customer service and support. The company holds patents in diverse fields, including optics, LED light engines, electrical circuitry, power, digital control systems, and related components.

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