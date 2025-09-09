Diode LED Announces 20% Price Reduction on LED Tape Light Amid Industry Turmoil

Elemental LED’s Distribution-focused Brand Brings New Pricing to a Highly Competitive Market

Despite tariff pressures and market fluctuations, our focus remains on technological advancement and efficiency, enabling us to offer unmatched value in the LED lighting industry.” — Randy Holleschau

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move to support customers and strengthen its market position, Diode LED is pleased to announce a 20% reduction in the price of its most popular LED tape light. This strategic price cut comes at a time when industry tariffs and economic uncertainties are driving competitors to raise their prices, making Diode LED's commitment to affordable, high-quality lighting solutions more significant than ever.

Diode LED has achieved this extraordinary feat by leveraging its extensive scale, reach, and scope. With eighteen (18) years of experience as the leader in the industry, the company has optimized its supply chain and manufacturing processes, allowing for cost efficiencies that benefit the end customer. Additionally, advancements in technology and state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment have played a pivotal role in reducing production costs without compromising on quality or performance.

Furthermore, Diode LED’s focus on innovative engineering and design has enabled the company to streamline product development and manufacturing. These efforts ensure the delivery of reliable, efficient, and aesthetically appealing lighting solutions at a dramatically reduced price. The company’s commitment to continuous innovation and operational excellence has empowered it to pass significant savings onto its customers, even amidst challenging industry conditions.

“With this price reduction, we reaffirm our dedication to providing accessible, top-tier lighting options for our customers,” said Randy Holleschau, CEO and President. “Despite tariff pressures and market fluctuations, our focus remains on technological advancement and efficiency, enabling us to offer unmatched value in the LED lighting industry. We look forward to continuing to serve our community with innovative solutions that shine brighter and cost less.”

About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED is a technology company that engineers, manufactures, and sells linear lighting solutions through its brands Diode LED, Lucetta, Lucetta CI, and Gammalux. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, the company supports lighting innovation around the globe. U.S. based operations include product engineering, manufacturing, sales, and customer service and support. The company holds patents in diverse fields, including optics, LED light engines, electrical circuitry, power, digital control systems, and related components.

