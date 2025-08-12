Elemental LED Appoints Kent Boekenhauer as Regional Sales Manager for the Midwest

Kent Boekenhauer, Regional Sales Manager, Midwest

Veteran Sales Leader to Drive Growth in Chicagoland Through Market Expertise and Strong Industry Ties

Kent brings proven expertise and a results-driven mindset that align perfectly with our strategic direction” — Paul Irwin, Elemental LED's Chief Revenue Officer

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED, a recognized innovator in linear LED lighting solutions and the engineering force behind the leading Diode LED and Lucetta brands, announces the appointment of Kent Boekenhauer as Regional Sales Manager, Midwest. Based in the Chicago area, Kent will oversee regional growth initiatives, strengthen sales representative relationships, and advance both Diode LED and Lucetta’s commitment to making high-quality lighting solutions easy for lighting professionals.

With 15 years of experience in the lighting and controls industry, Kent has held key sales and leadership roles with industry-leading companies. He is known for his consultative sales approach, delivering tangible value for his customers resulting in long-term success. Kent’s impressive career demonstrates his belief that trust is the cornerstone to lasting relationships that yield mutual growth.

“Kent brings proven expertise and a results-driven mindset that align perfectly with our strategic direction,” said Paul Irwin, Chief Revenue Officer of Elemental LED. “He understands the Midwest market, aligns with our ambitions, and knows how to get things done.”

Kent will engage closely with distributor partners, contractors, specifiers and lighting professionals, collaborating with the brands’ manufacturers’ representatives, in-house Sales, Product, and Marketing teams to drive project success throughout the region.

About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED is a technology company that engineers, manufactures, and sells linear lighting solutions through its brands Diode LED, Lucetta, Lucetta CI, and Gammalux. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, the company supports lighting innovation around the globe. U.S.-based operations include product engineering, manufacturing, sales, and customer service. The company holds patents in optics, LED light engines, electrical circuitry, power, digital control systems, and related components.

