Senate Bill 1348 Printer's Number 1745

PENNSYLVANIA, May 26 - paragraph (1) shall only be required if the entire cost, value

or amount of the construction, reconstruction, repairs,

maintenance or work, including labor and material, exceeds a

base amount of one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000), subject

to adjustment under section 120.

(a.3) Written or telephonic price quotations from at least

three qualified and responsible contractors shall be requested

by the board of school directors for all contracts that exceed a

base amount of [ten thousand dollars ($10,000),] fifty thousand

dollars ($50,000), subject to adjustment under section 120, but

are less than the amount requiring advertisement and competitive

bidding, or, in lieu of price quotations, a memorandum shall be

kept on file showing that fewer than three qualified contractors

exist in the market area within which it is practicable to

obtain quotations. A written record of telephonic price

quotations shall be made and shall contain at least the date of

the quotation, the name of the contractor and the contractor's

representative, the construction, reconstruction, repair,

maintenance or work which was the subject of the quotation and

the price. Written price quotations, written records of

telephonic price quotations and memoranda shall be retained for

a period of three years.

(b.1) The board of school directors in any school district

may perform any construction, reconstruction, repairs, or work

of any nature where the entire cost or value, including labor

and material, is less than a base amount of [ten thousand

dollars ($10,000),] fifty thousand dollars ($50,000), subject to

adjustment under section 120, by its own maintenance personnel.

The board of school directors in any school district may

authorize the secretary of the board or other executive to award

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