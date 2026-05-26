Senate Bill 1348 Printer's Number 1745
PENNSYLVANIA, May 26 - paragraph (1) shall only be required if the entire cost, value
or amount of the construction, reconstruction, repairs,
maintenance or work, including labor and material, exceeds a
base amount of one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000), subject
to adjustment under section 120.
(a.3) Written or telephonic price quotations from at least
three qualified and responsible contractors shall be requested
by the board of school directors for all contracts that exceed a
base amount of [ten thousand dollars ($10,000),] fifty thousand
dollars ($50,000), subject to adjustment under section 120, but
are less than the amount requiring advertisement and competitive
bidding, or, in lieu of price quotations, a memorandum shall be
kept on file showing that fewer than three qualified contractors
exist in the market area within which it is practicable to
obtain quotations. A written record of telephonic price
quotations shall be made and shall contain at least the date of
the quotation, the name of the contractor and the contractor's
representative, the construction, reconstruction, repair,
maintenance or work which was the subject of the quotation and
the price. Written price quotations, written records of
telephonic price quotations and memoranda shall be retained for
a period of three years.
(b.1) The board of school directors in any school district
may perform any construction, reconstruction, repairs, or work
of any nature where the entire cost or value, including labor
and material, is less than a base amount of [ten thousand
dollars ($10,000),] fifty thousand dollars ($50,000), subject to
adjustment under section 120, by its own maintenance personnel.
The board of school directors in any school district may
authorize the secretary of the board or other executive to award
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