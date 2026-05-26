Senate Bill 1351 Printer's Number 1748
PENNSYLVANIA, May 26 - (3) Operated in violation of section 3722 (relating to
off-road vehicles in urban municipalities);
(4) equipped with an exhaust system or modification in
violation of section 4523 (relating to exhaust systems,
mufflers and noise control) or other applicable law and is
operated between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.; or
(5) displaying a registration plate in violation of
section 7124 (relating to fraudulent use or removal of
registration plate).
(b) Notice to owner.--
(1) At the time of impoundment, the police officer or
authorized agent shall provide written notice to the driver
or registered owner of the vehicle stating the reason for
impoundment and the procedure for reclaiming the vehicle.
(2) If the registered owner is not present at the time
of impoundment, the notice under paragraph (1) shall be sent
by first class mail to the registered owner.
(c) Recovery of vehicle.--The owner may recover the vehicle
upon:
(1) Payment of all towing and storage costs.
(2) Payment of a civil penalty not exceeding $500 for a
first offense and $1,000 for subsequent offenses.
(3) Demonstration of compliance with equipment
requirements, if applicable.
(d) Administrative hearing.--An owner may request an
administrative hearing with the Philadelphia Traffic Court or
another appropriate adjudicative authority within 10 days of
impoundment to contest the impoundment. If the owner is found
not to be in violation of this section, all costs shall be
refunded to the owner.
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