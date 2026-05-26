Senate Bill 1351 Printer's Number 1748

PENNSYLVANIA, May 26 - (3) Operated in violation of section 3722 (relating to

off-road vehicles in urban municipalities);

(4) equipped with an exhaust system or modification in

violation of section 4523 (relating to exhaust systems,

mufflers and noise control) or other applicable law and is

operated between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.; or

(5) displaying a registration plate in violation of

section 7124 (relating to fraudulent use or removal of

registration plate).

(b) Notice to owner.--

(1) At the time of impoundment, the police officer or

authorized agent shall provide written notice to the driver

or registered owner of the vehicle stating the reason for

impoundment and the procedure for reclaiming the vehicle.

(2) If the registered owner is not present at the time

of impoundment, the notice under paragraph (1) shall be sent

by first class mail to the registered owner.

(c) Recovery of vehicle.--The owner may recover the vehicle

upon:

(1) Payment of all towing and storage costs.

(2) Payment of a civil penalty not exceeding $500 for a

first offense and $1,000 for subsequent offenses.

(3) Demonstration of compliance with equipment

requirements, if applicable.

(d) Administrative hearing.--An owner may request an

administrative hearing with the Philadelphia Traffic Court or

another appropriate adjudicative authority within 10 days of

impoundment to contest the impoundment. If the owner is found

not to be in violation of this section, all costs shall be

refunded to the owner.

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