Senate Resolution 326 Printer's Number 1743

PENNSYLVANIA, May 26 - WHEREAS, Major Winters was promoted to Captain of Easy

Company of the 101st Airborne, 506th Parachute Infantry

Regiment, 2nd Battalion Company on July 1, 1944; and

WHEREAS, On October 5, 1944, Major Winters, as a Captain,

sent out a four-member reconnaissance patrol to search for

enemies near Nijmegen; and

WHEREAS, The four-member reconnaissance patrol was ambushed,

resulting in all four members sustaining wounds, with PFC James

Alley, Jr., receiving 32 shrapnel wounds; and

WHEREAS, Despite the ambush, Major Winters' decision to send

the patrol saved the rest of the company from an enemy ambush;

and

WHEREAS, On October 5, 1944, Major Winters, as a Captain, led

a bayonet assault with 35 men against a company of more than 250

German SS troops at the Heteren Crossroads in Holland; and

WHEREAS, Major Winters' quick actions led to the German SS

company sustaining more than 160 casualties and 36 of the German

infantry taken as prisoners of war; and

WHEREAS, Major Winters' men sustained one soldier killed in

action and 20 other men wounded in action; and

WHEREAS, Major Winters' actions at Heteren Crossroads

prevented a large group of German SS troops from attacking the

1st and 2nd Battalion Headquarters; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

urge the United States Senate and the United States House of

Representatives to award the Congressional Medal of Honor to

Major Richard D. Winters of Easy Company, 101st Airborne, 506th

Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Battalion Company; and be it

further

RESOLVED, That copies of this resolution be transmitted to

20260SR0326PN1743 - 2 -

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