Senate Resolution 326 Printer's Number 1743
PENNSYLVANIA, May 26 - WHEREAS, Major Winters was promoted to Captain of Easy
Company of the 101st Airborne, 506th Parachute Infantry
Regiment, 2nd Battalion Company on July 1, 1944; and
WHEREAS, On October 5, 1944, Major Winters, as a Captain,
sent out a four-member reconnaissance patrol to search for
enemies near Nijmegen; and
WHEREAS, The four-member reconnaissance patrol was ambushed,
resulting in all four members sustaining wounds, with PFC James
Alley, Jr., receiving 32 shrapnel wounds; and
WHEREAS, Despite the ambush, Major Winters' decision to send
the patrol saved the rest of the company from an enemy ambush;
and
WHEREAS, On October 5, 1944, Major Winters, as a Captain, led
a bayonet assault with 35 men against a company of more than 250
German SS troops at the Heteren Crossroads in Holland; and
WHEREAS, Major Winters' quick actions led to the German SS
company sustaining more than 160 casualties and 36 of the German
infantry taken as prisoners of war; and
WHEREAS, Major Winters' men sustained one soldier killed in
action and 20 other men wounded in action; and
WHEREAS, Major Winters' actions at Heteren Crossroads
prevented a large group of German SS troops from attacking the
1st and 2nd Battalion Headquarters; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
urge the United States Senate and the United States House of
Representatives to award the Congressional Medal of Honor to
Major Richard D. Winters of Easy Company, 101st Airborne, 506th
Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Battalion Company; and be it
further
RESOLVED, That copies of this resolution be transmitted to
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