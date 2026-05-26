Senate Bill 1346 Printer's Number 1747

PENNSYLVANIA, May 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1747

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1346

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, SAVAL, KEARNEY, MALONE, TARTAGLIONE,

FONTANA, HAYWOOD, ARGALL, VOGEL, CAPPELLETTI, PENNYCUICK AND

STEFANO, MAY 26, 2026

REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, MAY 26, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.805, No.247), entitled

"An act to empower cities of the second class A, and third

class, boroughs, incorporated towns, townships of the first

and second classes including those within a county of the

second class and counties of the second through eighth

classes, individually or jointly, to plan their development

and to govern the same by zoning, subdivision and land

development ordinances, planned residential development and

other ordinances, by official maps, by the reservation of

certain land for future public purpose and by the acquisition

of such land; to promote the conservation of energy through

the use of planning practices and to promote the effective

utilization of renewable energy sources; providing for the

establishment of planning commissions, planning departments,

planning committees and zoning hearing boards, authorizing

them to charge fees, make inspections and hold public

hearings; providing for mediation; providing for transferable

development rights; providing for appropriations, appeals to

courts and penalties for violations; and repealing acts and

parts of acts," in general provisions, further providing for

definitions; in subdivision and land development, further

providing for contents of subdivision and land development

ordinance; and, in zoning, further providing for ordinance

provisions and providing for accessory dwelling units.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 107(a) of the act of July 31, 1968

(P.L.805, No.247), known as the Pennsylvania Municipalities

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