Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 28, 2026

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Ashtabula County Convention Facilities Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Belmont Somerset Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Carroll Carrollton Exempted Village School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Clark Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Clark County - Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Columbiana Beaver Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Crawford Village of Crestline

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Richmond Heights Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Highland Visitors Bureau of Highland County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Lake Lake County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Logan Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Lorain Amherst Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Lucas County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Marion Marion Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Village of New Lebanon

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Muskingum Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Perry Southern Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Portage Aurora City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Rootstown Township

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OP&F Examination Summit Copley-Fairlawn City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Fairfield Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Washington Aurelius Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Wayne Midland Council of Governments

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

