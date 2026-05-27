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Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 28, 2026

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Belmont Somerset Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Carroll Carrollton Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Clark County - Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbiana Beaver Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Crawford Village of Crestline
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Richmond Heights Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Highland Visitors Bureau of Highland County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lake Lake County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Logan Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Lorain Amherst Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Lucas County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Marion Marion Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Village of New Lebanon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Muskingum Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Southern Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Portage Aurora City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Rootstown Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OP&F Examination
Summit Copley-Fairlawn City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Fairfield Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Washington Aurelius Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Wayne Midland Council of Governments
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

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Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 28, 2026

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