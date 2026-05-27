Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 28, 2026
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Belmont
|Somerset Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Carroll
|Carrollton Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Clark County - Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbiana
|Beaver Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Crawford
|Village of Crestline
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Richmond Heights Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Highland
|Visitors Bureau of Highland County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lake
|Lake County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Logan
|Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|Amherst Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Lucas County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Marion
|Marion Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Village of New Lebanon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Muskingum
|Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry
|Southern Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Portage
|Aurora City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Rootstown Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|OP&F Examination
|Summit
|Copley-Fairlawn City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Fairfield Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Washington
|Aurelius Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Wayne
|Midland Council of Governments
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
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