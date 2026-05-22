Former Oregon City Schools Secretary, Coach Indicted on Theft, Other Counts in Lucas County Common Pleas Court

COLUMBUS — A former secretary for Oregon City Schools in Lucas County was indicted Wednesday on three felony counts related to the theft of funds from the district.

Julia Henneman-Dallape faces charges of grand theft, theft in office, and tampering with records under the indictment filed in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) launched an investigation after receiving information from the City of Oregon Police Division about the suspected crimes.

Henneman-Dallape, who also served as a girls basketball coach, allegedly stole money from various school accounts between April 2016 and November 2021. She also allegedly failed to deposit checks submitted to the district.

SIU’s investigation in the case is ongoing. Henneman-Dallape is scheduled to be arraigned on June 10.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 164 convictions resulting in more than $17.8 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

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The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov