CD Bioparticles Launches Advanced Normal Organoids Kits to Accelerate 3D Biological Research

CD Bioparticle launches Normal Organoids Kits(Human-Derived) for basic research, drug screening, toxicology evaluation, and regenerative medicine.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CD Bioparticles , a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, has announced the launch of its Normal Organoids Kits (Human-Derived). These specialized kits are designed to provide researchers with a robust, reproducible platform for the three-dimensional (3D) cultivation of human organoids, and are ideal for applications in basic research, drug screening, toxicology evaluation, and regenerative medicine.Organoids are 3D microstructures that are cultured in vitro and derived from human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) or adult stem cells (AdSCs) obtained from healthy individuals or patients. They are capable of reproducing the cellular heterogeneity, structure, and function of human organs. Human 3D organoid systems allow the extremely detailed observation of stem cell morphogenetic factors, maintenance mechanisms, and differentiation processes. Their behaviour closely resembles that of primary tissues, thereby enhancing the potential for studying human physiology and developmental stages.Organoid culture is an emerging 3D culture technique and organoids derived from various organs and tissues, including the brain, lungs, heart, liver, and kidneys, have now been successfully established. Compared with traditional two-dimensional culture, organoid culture systems offer unique advantages: they preserve the gene expression and mutational characteristics of the parental cells while maintaining their function and biological properties in vitro in the long term.The various features of organoids open up new opportunities for drug discovery, large-scale drug screening and precision medicine. Another major application of organoids is disease modelling, especially for various hereditary diseases that are difficult to model in vitro, which have been modelled using organoids by combining genome editing technologies.CD Bioparticles has now launched a range of Normal Organoid Kits (Human-Derived), which are designed to provide ready-to-use tools for generating human organoids from healthy tissues. They are ideally suited to applications in basic research, drug screening, toxicology assessment, and regenerative medicine. This product line includes organoid kits derived from various common human tissues, such as the intestine, lung, breast, hepatobiliary system, thyroid, gastric glands, and pancreas.This series enables the efficient and stable generation of normal human organoid models with an extremely high success rate. It provides a powerful tool for realistically simulating the human physiological environment and deepening the understanding of normal tissue function and disease mechanisms. Each kit contains a complete set of reagents and operating instructions for tissue processing, organoid culture, cryopreservation and thawing.CD Bioparticles also offers clients custom services to support the construction of organoids based on different tissue sources, age groups, or specific requirements, meeting diverse research needs. For more information on the Normal Organoids Kits (Human-Derived) or to explore the full range of 3D cell culture solutions, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.net/products/normal-organoids-kit-human-derived.html About CD BioparticlesCD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company that provides customized solutions for developing and manufacturing novel biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in various formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes and PEGylated liposomes to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery. The company also provides contract research services for drug delivery formulation, formulation feasibility study, process development and scale-up, as well as analytical and non-clinical research services.

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