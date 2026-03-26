CD Bioparticles Launches Extrahepatic RNA Delivery Services to to Advance Nucleic Acid Therapeutics

CD Bioparticles announces the launch of comprehensive Extrahepatic RNA Delivery services.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CD Bioparticles , a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, has announced the launch of its comprehensive Extrahepatic RNA Delivery services. This new platform features multi-organ Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) solutions and can be applied to tumor immunotherapy, vaccine development, gene function validation, drug screening, and RNA therapies for respiratory virus infections and central nervous system disorders.With the success of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 and the approval of several RNA interference (RNAi) agents in recent years, the era of RNA medicine has become a reality. RNA therapeutics show great promise as the next generation of treatments for a wide array of diseases. Therefore, many efforts are underway to develop nano-vehicles that can deliver therapeutic RNA molecules to immune cells and their subsets.Over the years, various RNA delivery systems have been designed to target immune cells. However, in the field of traditional nucleic acid delivery, lipid and viral vectors struggle to overcome the liver's inherent "sink effect." Consequently, nucleic acid tools, such as mRNA, siRNA, and CRISPR-Cas9, exhibit extremely low delivery efficiency in extrahepatic organs, including the lungs, spleen, brain, and lymph nodes. This definitely limits the therapeutic application of nucleic acid therapeutics in these tissues.As a specialist in drug delivery, CD Bioparticles now offers Extrahepatic RNA Delivery services and can help scientists solve this challenge by developing and applying novel structured cationic and ionizable lipids, which are specifically engineered for extrahepatic targeting. These newly introduced lipids can modify biodistribution characteristics, reduce hepatic accumulation and promote uptake in extrahepatic tissues.In addition to the inherent targeting properties of the lipids themselves, CD Bioparticles' platform supports customization of targeted enhancement strategies according to client requirements. This includes integrating organ- or cell-selective targeting lipids and covalently conjugating targeting ligands (such as antibodies, antibody fragments, peptides, or receptor-binding proteins) to the surface of the lipid nanoparticles. The modular design enables precise, receptor-mediated uptake, which enhances tissue specificity, intracellular internalization efficiency, and functional nucleic acid delivery efficacy.CD Bioparticles offers custom lipid ratio and structural optimization services tailored to different nucleic acid types and applications. Through lipid structural modification or ligand conjugation, organ-selective delivery can be achieved, enabling organ- or tissue-targeted design. Additionally, CD Bioparticles' in vitro and in vivo validation services assess delivery efficacy within cellular and animal models by evaluating distribution patterns and transfection efficiency. CD Bioparticles also provides safety and stability analysis services to support clients in conducting toxicology, safety, and storage stability studies.CD Bioparticles' extrahepatic RNA delivery service is dedicated to overcoming the technical limitation of conventional nucleic acid therapies being confined to hepatic uptake. Through its organ-targeted LNP platform, CD Bioparticles expands the therapeutic application prospects of RNA therapies to a broader spectrum of diseases.For more information on Extrahepatic RNA Delivery Services to accelerate RNA therapeutics, please visit: https://www.cd-bioparticles.net/services/extrahepatic-rna-delivery-services-multi-organ-lnp-solutions.html About CD BioparticlesCD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company that provides customized solutions for developing and manufacturing novel biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in various formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes and PEGylated liposomes to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery. The company also provides contract research services for drug delivery formulation, formulation feasibility study, process development and scale-up, as well as analytical and non-clinical research services.

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