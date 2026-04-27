CD Bioparticles Announces Services for Colloidal Gold Lateral Flow Assays to Accelerate Point-of-Care Diagnostics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sectors, CD Bioparticles has announced the expansion of its comprehensive custom services for Colloidal Gold Lateral Flow Assay (LFA) development. This suite of services, ranging from custom nanoparticle conjugation to whole LFA optimization, can support diagnostic researchers and pharmaceutical companies in transitioning from initial concept to commercial-scale production of rapid, reliable diagnostic tests.LFA is a paper-based platform used to detect and quantify analytes in complex mixtures. The procedure involves placing a sample on the test device and obtaining results within 5 to 30 minutes. Depending on the recognition element used, LFAs can be broadly classified into two categories. Lateral flow immunoassays are utilized as recognition elements. Nucleic acid lateral flow assays detect amplicons that may be formed during the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) process. LFAs are inexpensive to produce and simple to operate. Importantly, they have also been widely accepted by users and regulatory authorities, making them well-suited to meeting the growing demand for point-of-care, multiplexed diagnostic testing.Colloidal gold LFAs offer numerous advantages, such as a visible colour reaction that facilitates rapid detection and specific labelling. Furthermore, they are highly stable and suitable for large-scale production, and are also well-suited to home or on-site testing. They possess multiplexing capabilities, high sensitivity, and quantitative potential when used with dedicated equipment, eliminating the need for expensive specialized equipment.CD Bioparticles offers custom services to assist researchers in developing colloidal gold lateral flow immunoassay products. The company's services range from customizing nanoparticle conjugates to optimizing complete LFA systems. CD Bioparticles can provide comprehensive support to clients throughout the entire process, including feasibility studies, initial development stages and the final commercialisation phase.A dedicated technical support team is available to answer clients' queries and discuss project requirements in detail. This team provides timely progress reports at each stage and offers post-delivery assistance as required. The team has extensive experience in delivering comprehensive services covering sample preparation, critical material selection, experimental protocol design, and validation. The company is also highly skilled in optimizing running buffers, conjugation methods and nanoparticles. CD Bioparticles can help clients transfer and optimize existing proof-of-concept assays into rapid, flow cytometry-based diagnostic solutions.Furthermore, the company has the capability to produce high-quality, low-cost nanoparticles for rapid diagnostic testing, including gold colloids, upconversion nanoparticles and quantum dots. The company can supply uniform nanoparticles with varying sizes and surface properties for LFA development. Large-scale production combined with years of stability testing enables clients to minimize production risks.CD Bioparticles conducts comprehensive characterization analyses on all particles to ensure that every batch meets specification requirements. Strict quality control measures are implemented at every stage of the LFA development process to ensure the final product is highly accurate, reliable and consistent.For more information about CD Bioparticles' Colloidal Gold Lateral Flow Assay development services, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.com/services/colloidal-gold-lateral-flow-assay-development.html About CD BioparticlesCD Bioparticles is a leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles, and coatings for R&D as well as commercialization across different application areas, including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. The company also offers various custom services, including chemical surface-functionalization, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, as well as nucleic acid and oligo conjugation to meet client specifications.

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