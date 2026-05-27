Mayfield Legislation Creating Price Transparency for Hearing Care Costs Passes Both Chambers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Protecting consumers from unfair costs for hearing care, state Rep. Rita Mayfield, D-Waukegan, passed legislation that creates a regulatory framework for hearing care organizations that operate in Illinois.

“No matter what health service someone is getting, they deserve full transparency for the costs and benefits,” said Mayfield. “Hearing care is no exception, and it is far past time that we created a clear framework that allows consumers to understand how much the care they’re receiving is going to cost.”

Under Mayfield’s Senate Bill 2838, hearing care organizations are prohibited from setting prices for noncovered services or for items provided by insurance companies, and they must be transparent about the benefits they provide. They will be required to communicate all the benefits in their plan, such as specific items or services, in writing to current and potential customers.

Hearing care organizations must also explain the difference between a discounted hearing care benefit plan, similar to a membership program used to reduce costs for hearing aid care, and a funded insurance plan. A hearing care organization must also disclose if it’s owned by a hearing aid manufacturer. These measures are being implemented to ensure that customers are aware of the costs associated with their hearing care, so they will be able to make informed decisions.

“Accessing information about hearing care costs should be simple, but right now it’s not,” said Mayfield. “That’s what this legislation is going to fix, so consumers can make informed decisions.”

The legislation received bipartisan support, and will head to the governor for final approval.