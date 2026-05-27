SOUEAST Gains User Trust in the Middle East Through Localization

SOUEAST S08 DM SOUEAST S08 DM

WUHU, ANHUI, CHINA, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Middle East SUV market is seeing growing demand for spacious, comfort-oriented family vehicles. As consumer preferences continue to evolve, practicality, cabin comfort, and smart technology have become key purchase considerations. Against this backdrop, the SOUEAST S08 DM has recently entered markets including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, quickly building strong brand awareness and a positive reputation among local users.The S08 DM is positioned as urban travel companion, with chassis tuning tailored to Middle Eastern driving conditions. Online discussions and reviews across social platforms, including Reddit, are steadily increasing. Many consumers finalized their purchase decisions after test drives. One UAE owner commented: “After two test drives, I decided to go for it. The overall package offers better value compared to other models in the same price range.” User feedback highlights the model’s spacious interior, cabin temperature control, and intelligent cockpit as its most widely recognized strengths.Spacious Cabin Tailored for Family UsersDriven by cultural and household structures, consumers in the Middle East consider cabin space a key purchase factor. The S08 DM holds a clear advantage in this regard: it measures 4,810 mm in length with a 2,820 mm wheelbase and comes standard with a 2+3+2 seven-seat layout. According to official specifications, with the third-row seats folded, the trunk capacity reaches 658 liters, enough for five 26-inch suitcases. With both the second and third rows folded, maximum cargo capacity expands to 1,708 liters. The cabin also features 41 storage compartments, designed to accommodate both bulky loads and small everyday items with ease.In local automotive forums across the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, practicality and interior space are among the most frequently discussed topics for vehicle owners. A Saudi owner commented on a forum: “The flat load floor after folding the seats exceeded my expectations. For weekend camping, you can just lay down a mattress and it basically becomes a large bed, saving the hassle of setting up a tent.”Powerful Cabin Temperature Control SystemExtreme heat is one of the defining climatic characteristics of the Middle East. Under year-round strong sunlight and extreme summer heat, thermal insulation and cooling features have become absolute necessities for car buyers in the region. Compared with segment models, the S08 DM has been specifically optimized for local climate conditions in its thermal management configuration. The vehicle is equipped with dual-zone climate control, heat-insulating glass, front-seat ventilation, and rear-side air vents. This helps maintain consistent cooling comfort for all occupants.The cooling and heating armrest refrigerator is one of the most frequently mentioned features among users. Equipped with an independent compressor, it supports a wide temperature range from -6°C to 6°C and 35°C to 50°C, delivering strong cooling efficiency. Many owners in Dubai and Saudi Arabia have specifically highlighted this feature. One user noted that even when outdoor temperatures reach 40°C at midday, the in-vehicle refrigerator can still provide chilled drinks on demand, giving it a clear differentiating advantage over other models in the same segment.Smart and Comfortable Driving ExperienceAs younger consumers account for a growing share of car buyers in the Middle East, intelligent cockpit features and comfort-oriented configurations are becoming key value additions. The model supports intelligent adjustment of the seven-seat layout, allowing users to switch between four preset modes—Home Bed,Driver Bed, Travel Pallet, and Parking Sofa—via a single command on the central control system. It features a 15.6" Tilting Smart Screen with a ±10-degree rotation function, a four-zone voice control system, and a surround sound audio setup. These intelligent interaction features are designed to align with modern user habits. Several reviewers and owners have also noted the system’s strong voice recognition performance, highlighting its smooth and convenient daily operation experience.In terms of driving comfort, the driver’s seat offers 8-way electric adjustment and 4-way electric lumbar support. It also features a 280 mm fore-and-aft adjustment range and a maximum backrest recline angle of 100°. This allows the seat to better accommodate different body types and helps reduce fatigue during long-distance driving. The vehicle’s external power discharge function is also well suited to outdoor camping and open-air dining habits in the Middle East, offering strong practicality for a wide range of leisure travel scenarios.SOUEAST currently operates in 48 countries and regions worldwide, with the Middle East emerging has become one of its key markets. The gasoline-powered version of the S08 is scheduled to enter the Middle East market this year, further broadening the product offering and addressing a wider range of consumer needs. Industry observers note that the family SUV segment in the Middle East still holds significant growth potential. With product features tailored to local driving conditions, the S08 lineup is expected to maintain strong market momentum in the region.

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