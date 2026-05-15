The SOUEAST Product Matrix: Accelerating Global Growth in Urban Mobility

WUHU, ANHUI, CHINA, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Currently, global passenger vehicle demand is defined by three major trends: the fundamental need for compact commuters, the rise of mid-to-large multi-seater family cars, and the shift toward low-carbon New Energy Vehicles (NEVs). While internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles remain the mainstream choice due to their reliability, NEVs are gaining ground in the family travel with energy efficiency and no range anxiety. At the same time, consumer preference for SUVs with striking designs, high-end features, and spacious interiors making versatile multi-seater models a key differentiator.Since its brand refresh in 2024, SOUEAST has focused on the urban mobility, building a product matrix including both ICE and NEV models. From city commutes to weekend getaways and from short excursions to long trips, SOUEAST’s lineup systematically covers the diverse needs of urban dwellers, turning“EASE YOUR LIFE” philosophy into a tangible experience.ICE Lineup: Balancing Power and ControlSOUEAST’s ICE product line spans several segments, from compact to mid-to-large vehicles. The lineup includes the S05 (Ease Compact SUV), the S06 (Urban Stylish SUV), the S07 (Urban Intelligent SUV), and the S09 (Smart Premium SUV), meeting the varied demands of global customers for fuel-powered vehicles.The S06 stands out as a flagship model within the ICE portfolio. It features an open tiger-roar front face paired with LED through-type running water taillights, blending a sporty look with iconic identity. With dimensions of 4,616mm × 1,910mm × 1,690mm and a 2,720mm wheelbase, it offers a spacious and comfortable cabin. Its 1.6TD engine and 8AT jointly offer a balance of fuel economy and driving pleasure. The S06 is packed with premium features as standard, including a 15.6-inch central screen, a 540° panoramic camera system, and L2 ADAS. Complemented by a multi-color luxury interior, it has become a top choice for young urban buyers worldwide.NEV Lineup: Where Sustainability Meets PerformanceIn line with the global transition toward NEVs, SOUEAST has expanded its NEV portfolio with models such as the S06 DM and S08 DM. Leveraging mature technology, these vehicles achieve an ideal balance of low fuel consumption, long range, and strong power, meeting family demands for both eco-friendly mobility and interior comfort.The S08 DM is positioned as a “7-Seat Urban Comfort SUV,” designed for families seeking high-quality travel. The exterior features a minimalist design language with elegant, flowing lines, and is available in colors such as Interstellar Blue and Azure Grey to blend premium aesthetics with individual style. The 2,820mm wheelbase supports a standard three-row, seven-seat layout where all seats feature electronic adjustment, and the second row can be folded down to create a storage space with a 2-meter depth. This makes the S08 DM perfect for both daily commutes and weekend trips. 1.5TD + 1DHT Super Hybrid Powertrain, delivering a combined power of 255kW, and a total range exceeding 800km. With a fuel consumption of just 5.3L/100km in charge-depleting mode, it effectively eliminates range anxiety. The interior offers premium comfort with a 15.6" Tilting Smart Screen, L2 ADAS, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated second-row seats, making it a top choice for family buyers in the 7-seater NEV SUV market. Moreover, SOUEAST plans to introduce an ICE version of the S08 and a PHEV version of the S07.With this comprehensive model range, SOUEAST has won strong market acclaim over the past two years, and is now implementing its “Travel+” strategy. On the R&D side, it will partner with JETOUR to share NEV R&D resources, upgrading core capabilities in powertrain, intelligence and safety. In the future, SOUEAST will continue to expand its product matrix by introducing pure electric models, premium compact cars, and sedans, building a dual-core “SUVs + sedans” matrix to cover diverse scenarios ranging from urban commuting to family travel.

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