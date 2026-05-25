First-Ever Chinese Premium Brand Backs Caftan Week; EXEED Redefines Luxury via Classic Design Aesthetics

CASA Fashion Show EXEED VX

WUHU, ANHUI, CHINA, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In May 2026, EXEED was officially named the Official Chief Partner of two top-tier Moroccan fashion galas — the 26th Caftan Week and CASA Fashion Show 2026. This milestone makes EXEED the first Chinese premium automotive brand to secure official sponsorship rights for Caftan Week, ending the long-term monopoly of European luxury brands at this grand event and embodying EXEED’s in-depth penetration into Morocco’s high-end cultural circle. Having steadily gained growing sales momentum since EXEED’s official entry into Morocco earlier this year, the RX model was prominently showcased in the core exhibition area. As a core strategic model under EXEED 2.0 brand layout, the RX boasts numerous international design accolades. Its stunning presence on this high-fashion stage endows EXEED with refined and stylish new connotations.Hosted by Morocco’s authoritative fashion publication Femmes du Maroc, Caftan Week, founded in 1996, has evolved into a top cultural platform that inherits traditional Moroccan caftan craftsmanship and embraces modern design trends. As a benchmark event representing Casablanca’s cutting-edge fashion trends, CASA Fashion Show is honored with the endorsement of His Majesty King Mohammed VI. Rooted in profound cultural heritage and leading global fashion trends respectively, the two events jointly shape the core layout of Morocco’s high-end fashion industry.EXEED’s strategic collaboration with these elite fashion events stems from the inherent spiritual fit between brand essence and fashion aesthetics. Since its inception, EXEED has adhered to core development tenets centered on exquisite design aesthetics, cutting-edge technological innovation and superior premium travel experience — concepts that perfectly align with the elegance, pioneering creativity and unique personality advocated by the fashion industry. Through this in-depth cooperation, EXEED elevates its signature tech-forward luxury from vehicle showrooms to diversified high-end lifestyle scenarios, enabling global audiences to perceive the brand’s outstanding innovative prowess and premium market positioning intuitively via fashion and artistic perspectives.During the Caftan Week grand ceremony, EXEED arranged brand presence across three core functional areas, seamlessly integrating its tech-driven luxury philosophy into high-fashion scenes. Distinctive exhibition booths highlighting flagship models were set up at event entrances and media shooting zones, capturing wide attention from fashion celebrities and mainstream media. At the bustling cocktail reception, guests immersed themselves in the exquisite lifestyle philosophy embodied by EXEED in a casual and elegant atmosphere. On the fashion runway, EXEED resonated with top fashion creative concepts, fully demonstrating its outstanding design strength and independent innovation capabilities. Meanwhile, EXEED launched exclusive RX exhibition zones in the core venue of CASA Fashion Show, allowing visitors to experience in person the model’s sophisticated design language, premium interior craftsmanship and spacious cabin space. Besides, the all-new VX, scheduled for official launch this May, made its exclusive debut preview at CASA Fashion Show, letting guests preview the extraordinary charm of this large-sized plug-in hybrid SUV in advance.Back in early 2026, EXEED officially landed in the Moroccan market in strategic partnership with local leading automotive conglomerate M-AUTOMOTIV, jointly launching a flagship brand showroom along Casablanca’s El Massira Boulevard. Empowered by M-AUTOMOTIV’s nationwide layout covering 27 sales outlets and a professional service team of over 650 staff members, EXEED swiftly completed the construction of localized sales and full-cycle service systems across Morocco. The brand has achieved remarkable market performance: since its local market launch in February, EXEED’s overall sales have maintained a steady upward trend, registering a month-on-month sales surge of 30.77% in April.By partnering with world-class high-end fashion events, EXEED not only presents competitive vehicle products, but also conveys an exclusive lifestyle vision that unites advanced technology, artistic design and premium travel experience. Moving forward, EXEED will further consolidate in-depth strategic cooperation with M-AUTOMOTIV, continuously enrich its localized product matrix, and actively explore more cross-border integration opportunities with local culture, art circles and high-end social groups, striving to deliver more intelligent and distinguished premium travel solutions for Moroccan consumers.

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