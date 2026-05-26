Public Hearing LU-26-012 Maria Lakes

The Huerfano County Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, June 11th 2026 at 1:30pm in the Huerfano County Courthouse, Commissioners’ Meeting Room, 401 Main Street, Suite 309, Walsenburg, Colorado. The purpose of the hearing is to receive public comment concerning Land Use Application LU-26-012. The applicant, Maria Lakes Grazing Association represented by Don Siecke, is seeking approval to change the zoning of Maria Lake Subdivision from Rural Residential to Urbanizing Residential with minimum lot sizes of 1 acre. They are “developing a lake oriented community that is separate from, but reasonably close to Walsenburg with convenient access to shopping and services.” Their objective is to “facilitate a community that will add to the much needed property tax base of Huerfano County and support businesses in the County.” The community should increase in size to 67 lots from 36 lots.

The complete application is available for review online at www.huerfano.us/departments/land-use/ by clicking on Land Use Applications by Year.

Inquiries can be made during normal business hours in the Huerfano County Land Use Office, 401 Main Street, Suite 304, or by telephone at 719-738-1220 ext 103.

Google Meet Information: Join via Google Meet: https://meet.google.com/jtn-scsu-ecp | Meeting ID: jtn-scsu-ecp