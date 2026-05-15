Public Comment Period: Housing-Related Changes to the County Land Use Code

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County has opened a thirty (30) day period beginning May 15, 2026 to accept written comment from the public on draft housing-related changes to the County Land Use Code. The County is proposing these changes to the land use code as part of an effort to address certain barriers to housing, revise camping regulations, and to more adequately ensure that new development does not jeopardize the County’s scarce water resources.

View the proposed changes:



Written comments will be accepted immediately through June 15, 2026 through this form: https://forms.gle/1aizqWRgBqNsyLHx5

Comments can also be mailed or hand-delivered to:

Huerfano County Land Use and Building Department

401 Main Street, Suite 304

Walsenburg, CO 81089

The proposed changes are summarized as follows: