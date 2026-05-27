Public Hearing Notice LU-26-011 Marple

The Huerfano County Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, June 11th 2026 at 1:30pm in the Huerfano County Courthouse, Commissioners’ Meeting Room, 401 Main Street, Suite 309, Walsenburg, Colorado. The purpose of the hearing is to receive public comment concerning Land Use Application LU-26-011. The applicants, Jon and Suzanne Marple, are seeking a vacation between parcels 20229 and 20230. The applicant is requesting this vacation so that they may build a home.

The complete application is available for review online at www.huerfano.us/departments/land-use/ by clicking on Land Use Applications by Year.

Inquiries can be made during normal business hours in the Huerfano County Land Use Office, 401 Main Street, Suite 304, or by telephone at 719-738-1220 ext 103.

Google Meet Information: Join via Google Meet: https://meet.google.com/jtn-scsu-ecp | Meeting ID: jtn-scsu-ecp