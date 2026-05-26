Senate Republicans Send Bill Cracking Down on Squatters to Governor

ARIZONA, May 26 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Arizona Senate Republicans are advancing stronger protections for homeowners with legislation designed to speed up the removal of unlawful occupants from private property. SB 1426, sponsored by Senator Wendy Rogers, just cleared the legislature today and is headed to the governor's desk.

SB 1426 creates a clearer and faster process for homeowners to remove unlawful occupants from their property. The bill outlines when someone can be considered an unauthorized occupant, including individuals who are not tenants, immediate family members, or parties to an agreement with the property owner. It also allows courts to issue writs of restitution immediately after a judgment in qualifying cases, allowing homeowners to regain possession of their property without unnecessary delays. SB 1426 further directs the Arizona Supreme Court to establish expedited procedures for resolving these cases while preserving all existing protections and remedies under Arizona's Residential Landlord and Tenant Act.

"Private property rights are not a suggestion; they are a cornerstone of our freedoms," said Senator Rogers. "If someone breaks into your home, moves into your property, and refuses to leave, the law should stand with the homeowner, not the unlawful occupant. That's just common sense. This bill has been years in the making, and we've worked tirelessly with stakeholders, lawmakers, and law enforcement to get it right. The overwhelming support we've received, including from members of law enforcement who deal with these situations firsthand, shows just how badly these reforms are needed. Arizonans shouldn't have to spend months fighting to reclaim property they already own. SB 1426 cuts through the red tape, closes loopholes that have been exploited for too long, and puts homeowners back where they belong—in control of their property. I'm proud to see this legislation finally reach the governor's desk and hopeful she will sign it into law so Arizona families can receive the protections they deserve."

###

For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

‍ ‍