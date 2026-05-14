Senator Carine Werner Demands Immediate Action on New Whistleblower Evidence of Medicaid Fraud and Patient Exploitation on Tribal Lands

ARIZONA, May 14 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Senator Carine Werner is sounding the alarm on new whistleblower evidence alleging continued Medicaid fraud, patient brokering, and abuse involving repeat offenders operating on tribal lands.

Whistleblowers came forward this month with detailed records and firsthand accounts of serious AHCCCS rule violations and state law breaches. Senator Werner turned the evidence over to the Arizona Attorney General's Office and demanded a full investigation. Today, she escalated the matter in a formal letter to U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine seeking federal criminal charges, civil enforcement, and asset forfeiture.

"Whistleblowers trusted my office because they knew we would act," said Senator Werner. "Vulnerable Native American patients are being exploited right now while taxpayers foot the bill for massive fraud. The excuses and delays must end."

These latest allegations mirror the systemic failures uncovered in five Senate Health & Human Services Committee hearings since July 2025 that examined over $2.8 billion in behavioral health fraud through Arizona's Medicaid system. Despite prior enforcement actions, Attorney General Kris Mayes failed to secure the aggressive prosecutions and asset seizures necessary to stop these repeat offenders from the beginning.

"Patients are dying while the same fraud networks simply reorganize under new names and continue targeting tribal communities," said Senator Werner. "My office will keep pushing for prosecutions, asset seizures, and real reforms."

Senator Werner will hold a press conference Monday, May 18 to answer reporter questions and discuss needed reforms.

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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