Senator Farnsworth Meets with Joby Aviation to Discuss Arizona's Future in Advanced Air Mobility

ARIZONA, May 13 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—PHOENIX, ARIZONA— Arizona State Senator David Farnsworth, Chairman of the Senate Appropriations, Transportation, and Technology Committee, is scheduled to meet with Joby Aviation this week as Arizona continues to position itself as a leader in advanced air mobility and next-generation transportation technology. The discussion is part of a broader series of meetings Senator Farnsworth has held with aviation companies as lawmakers research emerging technologies, infrastructure needs, and future opportunities of advanced air mobility in Arizona.

Joby Aviation has emerged as a national leader in electric vertical takeoff and landing eVTOL) aircraft, developing all-electric air taxis designed to provide faster, quieter, and more efficient transportation. The company has built a strong strategic partnership with Toyota, which has invested nearly $900 million into Joby to support certification and commercial production efforts. Toyota engineers have also worked alongside Joby teams in California to help scale manufacturing and production capabilities. Recent federal action has further accelerated momentum in the industry. President Donald Trump's executive order, aimed at advancing American drone dominance and advanced air mobility, establishes new pilot programs and federal initiatives intended to fast-track eVTOL integration, streamline regulatory coordination, and expand real-world testing opportunities for companies like Joby Aviation.

"Advanced air mobility is the next frontier in transportation," said Senator Farnsworth. "As companies like Joby continue to make significant progress, it is essential for Arizona to remain engaged, collaborative, and forward-thinking in preparing for this technology. This meeting aims to build relationships, explore opportunities, and lay the groundwork for the future of transportation in Arizona. From economic development, infrastructure planning, and emerging aviation technology, Arizona has the opportunity to take the lead. Our goal is to ensure that Arizona remains one of the best places in the country for innovation and investment. I'm eager to continue discussions with Joby and similar companies as we explore ways our state can support the future of advanced air mobility. I look forward to helping Arizona stay ahead as the future of flight takes off."

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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