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Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Grace Kim

(Subscription required) Raised helping her Korean immigrant parents run a drive-through dairy in the San Gabriel Valley, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Grace Kim says her childhood shaped the way she approaches justice -- with discipline, humility, and empathy for the people appearing before her. 

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Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Grace Kim

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