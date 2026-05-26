Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Grace Kim

(Subscription required) Raised helping her Korean immigrant parents run a drive-through dairy in the San Gabriel Valley, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Grace Kim says her childhood shaped the way she approaches justice -- with discipline, humility, and empathy for the people appearing before her.

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