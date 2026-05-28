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State Law Governs Preclusion Under Federal Tort Claims Act

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Friday that a judge wrongly granted summary judgment to the defense in an earlier-filed case after ruling that a second matter involving the same dispute was time-barred, saying that state law applies to the question of claim preclusion in tort cases brought against the U.S. and California cases look to fairness principles to determine whether resolution of an issue in one action will control in another.

 

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State Law Governs Preclusion Under Federal Tort Claims Act

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