[U.S.] Supreme Court Rejects Lawsuit Over Commercial Driver’s Licenses for Migrants

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a bid by officials in Florida to sue California and Washington over claims that those states have allowed undocumented immigrants to receive commercial trucking licenses.

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