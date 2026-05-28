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[U.S.] Supreme Court Rejects Lawsuit Over Commercial Driver’s Licenses for Migrants

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a bid by officials in Florida to sue California and Washington over claims that those states have allowed undocumented immigrants to receive commercial trucking licenses.

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[U.S.] Supreme Court Rejects Lawsuit Over Commercial Driver’s Licenses for Migrants

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