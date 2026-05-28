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Supreme Court rejects Meta’s appeal in Vermont social media addiction case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a push to avoid a lawsuit alleging that Facebook and Instagram harmed young users, a decision that comes as social media companies increasingly face legal scrutiny. The company is facing similar lawsuits from states across the country, accusing it of knowingly designing addictive features.

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Supreme Court rejects Meta’s appeal in Vermont social media addiction case

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