Senate Passes Legislation Focused on AI Transparency and Consumer Protections

The Illinois Senate has approved a series of bills aimed at increasing transparency, accountability, and consumer protections as artificial intelligence and digital technologies continue to rapidly evolve.

Supporters of the legislation say the proposals are intended to help Illinois laws keep pace with emerging technologies that are increasingly impacting consumers, businesses, schools, and families.

The package includes legislation focused on artificial intelligence safety standards, consumer disclosure requirements, data privacy protections, restrictions on certain biometric data uses in schools, protections related to AI companion systems, and measures addressing deceptive online practices.

The bills are designed to ensure consumers understand when artificial intelligence is being used, strengthen oversight and accountability, establish safeguards around the collection and use of personal data, and help protect children who have been particularly vulnerable to the negative effects of this type of technology.

While comprehensive federal action would be ideal, states cannot afford to wait while technology continues to rapidly advance and increasingly impact everyday life. Illinois lawmakers have a responsibility to take reasonable steps to protect consumers, families, and children while balancing innovation with responsible safeguards as artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into society.

The legislation passed with bipartisan support and now moves to the House for further consideration.