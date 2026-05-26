MPD Arrests Suspect for U Street Threats

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who threatened to shoot a victim in Northwest.

On Sunday, May 24, 2026, at approximately 4:20 p.m., an employee at a restaurant in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest was threatened by the suspect when the employee told the bartender not to serve the suspect alcohol. The suspect overheard the employee and threatened to shoot the employee and used homophobic slurs against the employee. When the employ left the restaurant for the day, the suspect was standing near the employee’s vehicle. The employee returned to the restaurant and called the police. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

32-year-old Delonte Fraley, of Accokeek, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Felony Threats (Hate/Bias).

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime.

CCN: 26070410

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