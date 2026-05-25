TRAFFIC ADVISORY: National Archives 250th Celebration

From Thursday, June 4, 2026, through Saturday, June 6, 2026, the National Archives 250th Celebration will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

From Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. through Monday, June 8, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Constitution Avenue from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Madison Drive, NW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

From Sunday, May 31, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. to Monday, June 8, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., the following street will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Constitution Avenue from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

From Thursday, June 4, 2026, through Saturday, June 6, 2026, the following streets may experience intermittent closures for public safety:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 7th Street, NW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 12th Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the entire route and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. The public should also expect enforcement of these parking restrictions which may include ticketing and towing along the entire route.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.