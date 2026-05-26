June Environmental Horticulture Program

The UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County Office is pleased to announce the following Environmental Horticulture program for June 2026. This program is being offered by Environmental Horticulture Agent Cynthia Nazario-Leary and Master Gardener volunteers.

The Night Garden - June 9, 2026, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Alachua County Ag Auditorium (22716 W. Newberry Road, Newberry).

What is a night garden? Night gardens are thoughtfully designed landscapes that emphasize plants and features best experienced after dusk. They engage senses beyond sight, particularly fragrance, while also providing essential resources for nocturnal pollinators.

This presentation explores how to design and cultivate a successful night garden. Topics will include key features to incorporate, plant selections that thrive in evening conditions and practical ways to support nighttime pollinators.

There is no registration fee, but participants must register online. It is limited to 100 participants.

For more information about these programs, call 352-955-2402 or visit the extension office website.

An Equal Opportunity Institution. Extension Service, University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, Dr. Andra Johnson, dean for UF/IFAS Extension. Single copies of extension publications (excluding 4-H and youth publications) are available free to Florida residents from county extension offices.

