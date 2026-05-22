5-26-26 County Commission Regular Meeting

​The Alachua County Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. in the Jack Durrance Auditorium on the second floor of the Alachua County Administration Building (12 SE 1st St., Gainesville). There is no evening portion to this meeting.

The meeting agenda items include:

2026 Legislative Update for Growth Management

Lake Forest Creek – Friedman Tract Option Contract to Purchase Real Property

Z26-000006 Wahoo Springhills Small-Scale Comprehensive Plan Amendment

Z26-000007 Wahoo Springhills Rezoning

Preliminary Development Plan for Westside Christian School





View the full regular meeting agenda and backup items.

During the regular meeting, the public can make comments at the meeting in person or call in during the 12 p.m. (noon) comment period. Callers will have three minutes to comment on anything not on the agenda and three minutes to discuss anything on the agenda. Callers can choose either or both. Those commenting on items on the agenda will not be allowed to comment again on agenda items if attending the meeting in person later in the day.

The call-in number is 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter meeting ID 873 5974 1977. Callers can hear the meeting while on hold and can use the system to listen. If you wish to comment, “raise your hand” by dialing *9 (star nine). Once you are called on by the last four digits of your phone number, unmute your phone by dialing *6 (star six).

The meetings can be viewed on Cox Channel 12, the AC TV app (Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku), the county’s Facebook and YouTube sites, and the county’s Video on Demand website. Residents are encouraged to stay informed by following the county on Facebook, X (Twitter), Nextdoor, Instagram and subscribing to the county’s newsletter/press release group.

For more information, contact Alachua County Communications Director Mark Sexton at 352-264-6979 or msexton@alachuacounty.us.