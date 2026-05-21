Transportation Improvement Plan Final Draft Available for Comment

​​​This news release is published at the request of the Gainesville and Alachua County Transportation Planning Organization.

The Gainesville and Alachua County Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) is pleased to announce that the final draft of its Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) for fiscal years 2026-2030 is now available.

View the full TIP document.

Projects in the plan can also be viewed on the TPO’s newly launched interactive website. (Please use a computer for an optimal viewing experience.)

Residents are encouraged to submit comments on the final TIP draft online by navigating to the “Projects” and “Interactive Map” tabs of the website, then selecting an item to view project details. The “Add Comment” button will be in the top-right corner of each selected item.

Although the list of projects can’t be changed at this point, comments for projects will be reviewed when the TPO opens the next cycle during development of its “List of Priority Projects” (LOPP), which will be announced at a later date.

For more information, contact TPO Executive Director Anoch Whitfield at 352-337-6207 or awhitfield@alachuacounty.us.