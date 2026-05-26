Slovenia floating rate bond – new mandate

SLOVENIA, May 26 - The Republic of Slovenia (the issuer), rated A2 (stable) / AA (stable) / A+ (stable), has mandated OTP Banka and UniCredit banka Slovenija as joint Lead Managers to lead manage a float rate note (FRN) EUR denominated 7y bond transaction, subject to feedback. The transaciton is in RegS dematerialized registred form and is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.

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