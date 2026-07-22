Record funding for sport: more than 19 million euro for the annual programme of sport at national level

SLOVENIA, July 22 - In doing so, the Ministry continues to strengthen systemic support for Slovenian sport and provides stable conditions for the functioning of national sports organizations, the development of sport for children and youth, high-quality and elite sport, and the implementation of professional and developmental tasks.

When signing the decisions and contracts, Minister Logar said: "Increasing funding for sport provides stable conditions for the functioning of sports organisations and creates an environment in which young athletes can develop and achieve outstanding results. It is important that we build the sport system on the values of safety, integrity and responsibility, thereby ensuring a high-quality environment for everyone involved."

The funding is available to the Olympic Committee of Slovenia – Association of Sports Federations, the Sports Federation for the Disabled of Slovenia – Paralympic Committee of Slovenia, national sports federations and other sports organisations implementing programmes at national level in accordance with the Rules on the co-financing of the implementation of the annual programme of sport at national level.

The largest share of the funding will be allocated to the operation of junior and senior national teams and the development of elite sport. A significant proportion will also support sport programmes for children and youth, as well as the operation of key sports organisations.

This year's public call also introduces important systemic changes in the area of safe sport. For the first time, the Ministry has made public funding for the operation of national sports federations directly conditional on compliance with minimum standards in the areas of safety, integrity and good governance.

To qualify for funding, the national sports federations and the two umbrella sports organisations were required to meet a number of conditions, including establishing an anonymous reporting system for breaches, appointing a contact person to handle reports, publicly disclosing reporting channels, and adopting rules to prevent abuse, conflicts of interest and other forms of inappropriate conduct. National sports federations responsible for official competition systems are also required to provide additional training for their professional staff in the areas of athlete safety and protection.

Through this year's public call, the Ministry is not only strengthening financial support for Slovenian sport but also raising the standards governing its operation and promoting the development of a safe, responsible and high-quality sporting environment for everyone involved.