Altia Closes the Gap Between Figma and Production-Ready Embedded UI

New Exporter Plugin Brings Figma Content into a Direct Design-to-Deployment Pipeline for Engineers Building Real-World Interfaces

Engineers aren’t stitching together assets or interpreting design intent anymore. They’re moving from Figma to working UI much faster, with far fewer opportunities for things to drift off spec.” — Michael Hill, VP of Engineering

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altia , a leader in embedded UI development tools, today announced version 1.2.1 of the Altia Exporter Plugin for Figma, adding expanded SVG export to a growing feature set that now enables engineering teams to move directly from Figma designs to optimized, production-ready embedded UI — without manual asset translation or heavyweight runtime dependencies.For teams building HMIs, instrument clusters, industrial controls and other embedded interfaces, the plugin represents a fundamentally different approach to the design-to-engineering handoff: one where what the designer creates in Figma is what the engineer ships.Michael Hill, VP of Engineering at Altia said of the release, “What’s exciting about this release isn’t just any single feature—it’s how they work together to remove friction from the entire workflow. Engineers aren’t stitching together assets or interpreting design intent anymore. They’re moving from Figma to working UI much faster, with far fewer opportunities for things to drift off spec.”A Full Pipeline, Not Just an Export ToolMost Figma integrations stop at exporting images or layout data, leaving engineering teams to manually rebuild assets in their target environment. The Altia Exporter Plugin goes further, transforming Figma designs into deployable embedded UI through Altia Design — with no heavy runtime required.Version 1.2.1 marks the most complete release of the plugin to date. Key capabilities now include:SVG ExportEngineers can now export scalable vector graphics directly from Figma through the Altia pipeline. SVG's resolution independence and compact format make it well-suited for embedded displays where clarity and memory efficiency both matter.Theming SupportDesign teams can maintain multiple visual themes within a single Figma source and export them through Altia — enabling product variants, white-label configurations, or light/dark mode support without duplicating work.Auto Layout ExportFigma's Auto Layout — a foundational feature for modern UI design — is now fully supported in the export pipeline, preserving responsive design intent as designs move from Figma to Altia Design.Section and Variant ExportTeams can export Figma Sections directly and choose to export all component variants rather than only the default option, giving engineers the full component library rather than a partial view.Built for Embedded, Not Just WebUnlike browser-oriented Figma integrations, the Altia Exporter is designed from the ground up for the constraints and requirements of embedded systems. The plugin generates optimized code through the Altia toolchain — meaning smaller memory footprints, faster startup times and compatibility with constrained hardware. There is no heavy runtime sitting between the design and the device.This matters in markets where every kilobyte counts and display hardware varies widely — automotive cockpits, medical devices, industrial HMIs and consumer appliances among them.Optimized Workflow, Fewer Handoff DelaysBy keeping designers in Figma and giving engineers a direct path to production assets, the plugin reduces the serial dependencies that slow embedded UI development. Design and engineering can run in parallel against a shared source of truth, rather than waiting on manual translation at each handoff.Teams that previously relied on scripting layers or manual recreation of Figma assets report significant reductions in rework and back-and-forth between disciplines.AvailabilityThe Altia Exporter Plugin for Figma v1.2.1 is available now. Download it at no charge from the Figma Marketplace.For more information, visit www.altia.com or contact info@altia.com.About AltiaAltia is a software company that provides graphical user interface design and development tools that can be used from concept to final production code. Our GUI editor, Altia Design, offers development teams the capability to implement a model-based development process enabling clear team communication and accelerated user interface development. Our code generator, Altia DeepScreen, supports a vast range of low- to high-powered processors from a variety of industry-leading silicon providers. Graphics code generated by Altia is driving millions of displays worldwide – from automotive instrument clusters, HUDs and radios to thermostats, washing machines and medical devices.Our mission is to get the best automotive, medical and consumer interfaces into production in the shortest time on the lowest cost hardware.Altia’s customers include automotive OEMs and Tier 1s like Aumovio, Denso, Stellantis, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Renault, Visteon and more – plus leading consumer device manufacturers like Electrolux, Whirlpool, Medtronic, NordicTrack and many others.

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