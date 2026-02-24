Altia Announces Custom 2D Materials for Altia Design GUI Tool Chain

New feature provides pixel-level control for dynamic drawing and asset manipulation in Altia Design.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altia ’s new Custom 2D Materials feature gives HMI designers and engineers advanced control over how visuals are drawn – even down to the pixel. Now, teams can dynamically recolor, resize and rework simple 2D assets such as icons, album art and text, all within Altia Design ’s familiar workflow.With Custom 2D Materials, users can apply custom shaders directly to 2D objects, achieving rich, dynamic visuals once reserved for full 3D development. Designers can easily create responsive styles and animations while developers benefit from reduced object counts and leaner designs that render efficiently across embedded hardware.“By bringing shader-level control to 2D design, Altia empowers HMI teams to deliver dynamic, production-ready visuals with fewer complexity or performance trade-offs— bridging the gap between artistry and efficiency,” stated Michael Hill, Altia VP of Engineering.Why It Matters• Pixel-Level Precision: Fine-tune object rendering and text for richer detail and visual effects.• Dynamic Styling: Animate or restyle elements in real time without duplicating assets.• Efficiency Gains: Reduce object count and overall project complexity.• Shader Reuse: Apply and share custom materials across multiple designs.• Embedded Ready: Achieve advanced visual effects while maintaining high performance.Explore how Custom 2D Materials unlock the next level of creative and technical control at www.altia.com About AltiaAltia is a software company that provides graphical user interface design and development tools that can be used from concept to final production code. Our GUI editor, Altia Design, offers development teams the capability to implement a model-based development process enabling clear team communication and accelerated user interface development. Our code generator, Altia DeepScreen, supports a vast range of low- to high-powered processors from a variety of industry-leading silicon providers. Graphics code generated by Altia is driving millions of displays worldwide – from automotive instrument clusters, HUDs and radios to thermostats, washing machines and medical devices.Our mission is to get the best automotive, medical and consumer interfaces into production in the shortest time on the lowest cost hardware.Altia’s customers include automotive OEMs and Tier 1s like Aumovio, Denso, Stellantis, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Renault, Valeo, Visteon and more – plus leading consumer device manufacturers like Electrolux, Whirlpool, Medtronic, NordicTrack and many others.

