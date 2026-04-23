Altia Expands Design-to-Production Workflow with Advanced Generated Code Support

Solution enables teams to convert UI definitions from legacy tools into optimized embedded software—without rewriting or re-platforming

Engineering organizations need the freedom to evolve their UI strategy without discarding years of design and development work.” — Jason Williamson, VP of Marketing

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altia , a global leader in graphical user interface development and embedded HMI solutions, today announced enhanced capabilities that allow development teams to convert modern UI definitions into production-ready generated code for embedded systems.Development teams are uniquely challenged to move on from legacy toolchains while maintaining their investments in the designs they have created – from Figma, XML, QML and others – while seeking new tools and methods for innovating their next generation embedded interfaces. Altia’s technology bridges the gap between design-centric workflows and deployable embedded software. With Altia, teams can preserve existing UI assets while producing efficient, deterministic implementations optimized for real-world hardware.“Engineering organizations need the freedom to evolve their UI strategy without discarding years of design and development work,” said Jason Williamson, VP of Marketing at Altia at Altia. “Altia makes it possible to reuse existing UI definitions and transform them into highly optimized embedded code that meets production, performance and long-term maintainability requirements.”From UI Definition to Embedded DeploymentModern UI development often begins outside traditional embedded environments, using prototyping and visual tools that support rapid iteration and collaboration. While effective for design and early development, these assets typically require significant refactoring to meet the constraints of embedded hardware.Altia’s generated code technology addresses this gap by interpreting UI definitions—including XML-based descriptions, Figma design artifacts, etc.—and converting them into optimized native C code tailored for embedded targets. This approach preserves design intent while delivering predictable execution, fast startup times and efficient resource usage.Rather than relying on heavyweight runtimes or interpreted layers, Altia produces production-ready software engineered for embedded deployment from the start.Key Benefits for Embedded Development TeamsWith Altia’s advanced code generation solutions, developers can:• Reuse Existing UI Assets: Leverage UI definitions created in legacy design and development tools without starting over.• Generate Highly Optimized Code: Native code generation minimizes CPU load, memory footprint and startup overhead while remaining readable and debug friendly.• Leverage Hardware Flexibility: Deploy across a wide range of MCUs, MPUs and SoCs, enabling teams to scale and migrate hardware platforms without redesigning the user interface.• Separate Design and Engineering Concerns: Allow designers to iterate freely while engineering teams retain control over system integration, performance and optimization.• Create Production-Proven Software: Altia technology is deployed in over 100 million devices worldwide, reducing risk as products move from prototype to volume production.• Design with Functional Safety Supported Workflows: Altia’s development processes and tooling support safety-focused applications, including traceability, deterministic behavior and alignment with standards such as ISO 26262 where required.Built for Production, Not Just PrototypesAltia’s approach is purpose-built for embedded systems, where constraints such as memory, performance, startup time, long product lifecycles and safety considerations matter. By decoupling UI definition from embedded implementation, Altia enables teams to modernize their user interfaces without locking designs to a single toolchain or forcing costly rewrites.This capability is especially valuable in automotive, industrial, medical and consumer electronics programs, where teams must deliver modern user experiences while meeting strict system and production requirements.For design teams who desire to leverage their legacy assets using Altia’s latest cloud-based software, email info@altia.com or visit www.altia.com/get-started About AltiaAltia is a software company that provides graphical user interface design and development tools that can be used from concept to final production code. Our GUI editor, Altia Design, offers development teams the capability to implement a model-based development process enabling clear team communication and accelerated user interface development. Our code generator, Altia DeepScreen, supports a vast range of low- to high-powered processors from a variety of industry-leading silicon providers. Graphics code generated by Altia is driving millions of displays worldwide – from automotive instrument clusters, HUDs and radios to thermostats, washing machines and medical devices.Our mission is to get the best automotive, medical and consumer interfaces into production in the shortest time on the lowest cost hardware.Altia’s customers include automotive OEMs and Tier 1s like Aumovio, Denso, Stellantis, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Renault, Valeo, Visteon and more – plus leading consumer device manufacturers like Electrolux, Whirlpool, Medtronic, NordicTrack and many others.For more information about Altia, visit www.altia.com or email press@altia.com.

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