Zonar Achieves SOC 2 Certification, Validating Its Security Controls and Data Protection Practices

Independent third-party audit confirms Zonar security policies and controls across its fleet management platform

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zonar , the leading provider of smart fleet management and safety solutions, today announced it has achieved SOC 2 Type 1 certification. Conducted by an independent third-party auditor, the certification confirms that Zonar security controls are suitably designed to protect customer data and meet the rigorous standards of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria.Fleet operators across student transportation, public sector, utilities and field services markets rely on Zonar to collect, process and surface vehicle and operational data that drives actionable intelligence in the field. With that reliance, companies expect Zonar to match necessary telematics data security compliance postures. SOC 2 Type 1 certification provides formal, audited evidence of Zonar’s security processes. Additionally, Zonar is pursuing SOC 2 Type 2 to provide a deeper, time-tested record of security performance.The audit assessed the design of controls across the security trust service criteria covering logical access management, system monitoring, risk management and incident response. The result gives customers, prospects and procurement teams an independent, documented view of Zonar data protection practices with an established standard, not a vendor’s self-attestation."Our customers send us data every second their fleet is on the road. We collect more than 50.4 billion data points annually from a combined 11.9B miles driven each year. That data drives dispatch decisions, safety reviews, compliance records. It's the core of how they operate. SOC 2 Type 1 is the formal documentation that we treat it with provable security,” said Jason Craven, Chief Technology Officer at Zonar. “Every control that passed this audit exists because we built all our processes and systems to earn that kind of trust.”State and local government fleets often face procurement requirements that go beyond price comparison. SOC 2 compliance is a standard vendor qualification prerequisite for large public and private sector organizations, and Zonar now meets it. Paired with Zonar's cooperative purchasing pre-authorization through Sourcewell , that certification gives public sector procurement teams a verified, contract-ready vendor with audited security controls and an established procurement vehicle.To learn more about the Zonar security program, visit https://trust.zonarsystems.com/ About ZonarZonar combines a unified fleet management platform with reliable telematics hardware and always-on human support, giving mission-critical fleets precise, trustworthy data to improve safety, ensure compliance and reduce operating costs. Proven every day in student transportation, where it safeguards millions of children, Zonar’s technology and partnership deliver the trust, transparency and confidence public-sector, field service and vocational fleets need to perform when it matters most. To learn more, go to www.zonar.com

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