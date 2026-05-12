Zonar Launches the Zonar Partner Network, a Partner-First Ecosystem Built for Scale and Clarity

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zonar , the leading provider of smart fleet management and safety solutions, announced today the launch of the Zonar Partner Network , an innovative partner program designed to help partners grow by offering fleet-ready solutions backed by trusted technology, relentless innovation, partner enablement and a connected ecosystem.Across the telematics market, fleet management partners are often constrained by unclear ownership, inconsistent support and pricing inconsistencies leading to friction that slows growth and impacts customer experience. Zonar built the Partner Network as a conflict-free channel model: an ecosystem-driven approach designed to deliver clarity, alignment and sustained growth for partners.The Zonar Partner Network represents an evolution from legacy partner programs into a connected partner ecosystem, with four distinct partner paths, each designed with clear ownership and revenue motions:- Value Added Reseller (VAR) / Reseller Partners who resell Zonar solutions directly and own the end-to-end customer relationship.- Affiliate Partners who generate leads and close deals, supported by Zonar for discovery, demos and sales execution in a collaborative “sell with Zonar” motion.- Referral Agents who refer leads while Zonar manages the sales process from qualification to close, allowing the referrer to earn commissions with minimal effort.- Dealer Partners (including OEM dealerships) who bring Zonar solutions to customers through dealership networks.Through these partner paths, the program supports resellers, integrators, consulting firms and technology partners who sell into fleet environments, so they deliver fleet solutions with confidence.“Telematics resellers are frustrated with outdated models that cause channel conflict, unclear support and inconsistent margins, often forcing them to compete with their own vendors,” said Charles Kriete, Chief Executive Officer at Zonar. “Partners deserve a model that’s built for clarity, where the partner is the priority, support is accountable, engagement is consistent, and growth isn’t held back by friction. The Zonar Partner Network offers a clear, partner-first approach with fixed margins, no direct competition on partner-owned accounts, defined partner paths and dedicated support helping resellers grow faster and deliver greater value to customers.”Through the Zonar Partner Network, partners can sell a broad portfolio of fleet-ready solutions designed to improve safety, compliance and operational performance. Offerings include vehicle telematics and GPS, Zonar Ignition™ fleet management platform , electronic inspection reporting (EVIR), asset tracking, AI-enabled video dashcams, driver behavior and performance insights, fleet health and maintenance tools, and solutions that support EV and mixed-fleet operations. Together, these products enable partners to deliver a scalable, differentiated fleet management platform that solves real operational challenges across diverse fleet environments.Partners interested in joining can apply online or talk to the partner team to determine the best path and next steps. To learn more, go to https://www.zonar.com/partners/partner-program/ About ZonarZonar combines a unified fleet management platform with reliable telematics hardware and always-on human support, giving mission-critical fleets precise, trustworthy data to improve safety, ensure compliance and reduce operating costs. Proven every day in student transportation, where it safeguards millions of children, Zonar’s technology and partnership deliver the trust, transparency and confidence public-sector, field service and vocational fleets need to perform when it matters most. To learn more, go to www.zonar.com

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