Zonar Releases 2026 State of Student Transportation Report, Giving Fleets Benchmark for Challenges, Investments, Trends

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Seventy-five percent (75%) cite hiring and retention as a top challenge, with 70% expecting it to persist for years

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zonar , the leading provider of smart fleet management and safety solutions for student transportation today released the 2026 State of Student Transportation Report , the industry's most comprehensive look at the challenges and technology priorities facing U.S. student transportation professionals.Conducted in February 2026 in coordination with School Transportation News (STN), the survey gathered responses from 118 superintendents, transportation directors, operations managers and fleet managers across the country. The report reviews challenges, trends, and investment priorities for the coming years, including that 33% of respondents are prioritizing student ridership verification in 2026.The 2026 State of Student Transportation Report aggregates survey data from student transportation professionals operating fleets ranging from greater than 10 buses to more than 300. Data covers operational challenges, student safety priorities, current technology use, 2026 investment plans and strategic focus areas for the coming years. The report is designed to help transportation directors, district administrators and fleet operators better understand where the industry stands, where it is heading, and how they compare to similar sized pupil transportation fleets.Key findings include:>> Driver shortage shows no signs of slowing. Seventy-five percent (75%) of respondents identified hiring and retaining drivers as their number one operational challenge, with 70% expecting it to remain a long-term concern. Budget constraints (52%) and rising operational costs (42%) follow close behind.>> Safety is a communication and compliance problem. Parent communication gaps tied for the top student safety challenge at 45% with driver behavior and compliance, indicating that visibility into bus location alone does not resolve how information reaches families or how consistently safety expectations are followed.>> Teams are data rich and resource poor. Forty-eight percent (48%) of respondents cited limited staff as their primary data management challenge. The limitation doesn't lie in technology, but rather in a district’s capacity to make use of the data it delivers.>> Fragmentation is a growing risk. Respondents plan to evaluate an average of 2.7 additional systems in 2026. With 25% citing disconnected systems as a challenge, demand for unified platforms over point solutions is clear.“Student transportation leaders don't just want data about their own fleet, they want to know how they stack up against fleets like theirs,” said Rachel Trindade, CMO at Zonar. “That's exactly why we do research like this. And what the data points to is clear: the districts gaining ground are focused on driver retention, and they’re making the job easier to do and harder to leave. It's better tools in drivers' hands, more actionable intelligence in front of their teams, and a safer experience for everyone on that bus. This is exactly why Zonar built Zonar Bus Suite, to bring a single safety standard solution for the student transportation industry.”To see the full findings, download the 2026 State of Student Transportation Report: https://www.zonar.com/reports/2026-state-of-student-transportation-report/ About ZonarZonar combines a unified fleet management platform with reliable telematics hardware and always-on human support, giving mission-critical fleets precise, trustworthy data to improve safety, ensure compliance and reduce operating costs. Proven every day in student transportation, where it safeguards millions of children, Zonar's technology and partnership deliver the trust, transparency and confidence public-sector, field service and vocational fleets need to perform when it matters most. To learn more, go to www.zonar.com

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