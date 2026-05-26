Less is more: Rebuilt SR 509 intersection in Tacoma opens June 1

TACOMA – Travelers passing through the intersection of State Route 509 and Alexander Avenue East in Tacoma are about to experience a simpler trip. A newly configured roadway that reduces the number of intersections from two to one opens Monday, June 1, improving traffic flow and reducing congestion for people traveling near the Port of Tacoma.

To open the new intersection, contractor crews working on the Washington State Department of Transportation’s SR 167 Completion Project must first close all lanes of southbound SR 509 for one weekend. The weekend closure will be preceded by a four-hour closure of northbound SR 509.

Closure information

From 11:59 p.m. Thursday, May 28 to 4 a.m. Friday, May 29 – Crews will close all lanes of northbound SR 509 from Port of Tacoma Road to Taylor Way East. Both Alexander Avenue intersections will be closed at the same time.

From 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 1 – Crews will close all lanes of southbound SR 509 and one lane of northbound SR 509 between Taylor Way East and Port of Tacoma Road.

Both Alexander Avenue East intersections with SR 509 will be closed at the same time, except for one northbound SR 509 through lane.

Drivers will follow signed detour routes.

The work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of heavy rain or low temperatures.

Alexander Avenue East intersection changes

Until now, a short section of Alexander Avenue East connected northbound and southbound SR 509, creating two adjacent intersections. During the closure, crews will finish removing that section of Alexander Avenue East and shift the southbound traffic to the left onto new lanes closer to northbound SR 509. Both directions will flow directly into a single intersection.

“It will feel familiar to drivers because it’s now a more traditional intersection and manages traffic flow more efficiently,” said WSDOT Project Engineer Tom Slimak. “Being so close to the Port of Tacoma, large freight trucks used this intersection frequently and took up a lot of the space on Alexander Avenue East between north and southbound SR 509. There wasn’t much room for anyone else. This is going to reduce that congestion.”

Drivers on SR 509 approaching the new intersection will also see new “prepare to stop when flashing” signs located about 500 feet before the intersection. Flashing beacons on the signs will activate as the traffic lights prepare to change from green to yellow.

Contractor crews also added sidewalks and a new pedestrian bridge over Wapato Creek to connect to other shared-use paths for walkers and bicyclists.

SR 167 Completion Project information

The SR 167 Completion Project builds 6 miles of new tolled highway between Puyallup and the Port of Tacoma. Crews are building the new expressway in stages, the first of which completed the new Wapato Way East bridge and SR 99 roundabout in Fife. The second stage builds the expressway between I-5 and the Port of Tacoma and is scheduled to open in September.

Work on the third stage between SR 161/North Meridian Avenue and SR 410 began in 2025. Construction of the last stage between North Meridian Avenue and I-5 is scheduled to begin in July. The entire project is planned for completion by 2030.

Photos of construction work and a 3D video tour are available online.

Puget Sound Gateway Program overview

The SR 167 Completion Project is part of WSDOT’s Puget Sound Gateway Program, which also includes the SR 509 Completion Project in south King County. Together, the two projects complete critical missing links in Washington’s highway and freight network.