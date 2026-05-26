Construction impacts continue across Puget Sound during May 29-June 1 weekend

SEATTLE – Travelers across the greater Puget Sound region should prepare for a weekend of heavy congestion and longer travel times as another round of major construction closures takes place Friday, May 29 to Monday, June 1. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are using a shorter spring construction window to make progress on key highway and bridge projects before work pauses for Seattle’s summer of soccer.

That means more traffic impacts now instead of disruptions spread out over the summer. This weekend’s closures are needed to keep projects on schedule before the temporary six-week pause.

May 29 to June 1 weekend closures

From Friday, May 29 to Monday, June 1, contractor crews will work on Interstate 5, I-90, I-405 and State Route 520, reducing roadway capacity and leading to longer, less predictable travel times across the Eastside and Seattle.

What travelers should expect

Miles long backups on southbound I-405 in Kirkland and heavier congestion throughout the I-405 corridor.

Possible delays on SR 520 ramps connecting to southbound I-405 as traffic merges through reduced lanes.

Increased congestion on the I-90 bridge due to the eastbound closure on SR 520.

Delays and backups along alternate routes near Issaquah and the I-90/SR 18 interchange during the westbound I-90 ramp closures.

Constrained travel in Seattle, where two northbound lanes of I-5 remain closed across the Ship Canal Bridge.

Southbound I-405 closure in Kirkland

Southbound I-405 will be closed from Northeast 124th Street to Northeast 70th Place from 11 p.m. Friday, May 29 to 4 a.m. Monday, June 1. Signed detours will be in place.

Crews will work on fish barrier correction as part of the I-405/Northeast 85th Street Interchange and Inline BRT Station Project.

Eastbound SR 520 closure

Eastbound SR 520 and all associated ramps between I-5 and Montlake Boulevard in Seattle will close for construction beginning at 11 p.m. on Friday, May 29, until 5 a.m. Monday, June 1.

Crews will prepare for an upcoming traffic switch of the eastbound off-ramp to Montlake Boulevard. This work is part of the SR 520 Portage Bay Bridge and Roanoke Lid Project. Learn more about this traffic shift in this blog post.

The weekend closure also includes the Montlake Boulevard on-ramp to eastbound SR 520. While eastbound SR 520 will remain open across Lake Washington, only HOV 3+ and transit are allowed to use the direct access ramps on Montlake Boulevard to eastbound SR 520. All other travelers must use alternate routes.

Westbound I-90 ramp closures

From 9 p.m. Friday, May 29, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 1, the eastbound SR 18/Snoqualmie Parkway on-ramp to westbound I-90 and the westbound I-90 off-ramp to westbound SR 18/Snoqualmie Parkway will close for paving. People traveling in the area should follow signed detours, expect significant congestion near the I-90/SR 18 interchange, allow more time for travel or use alternate routes. This closure depends on dry weather and may be rescheduled if rain is in the forecast.

Plan ahead

When several major corridors are limited simultaneously, congestion can extend well beyond the construction areas as drivers shift to alternate routes. Travelers may encounter congestion in areas they typically do not associate with freeway construction, including local roads and parallel routes. Transit, park-and-ride options, flexible schedules and real-time travel information can make a meaningful difference during closures.

Much of this work requires good weather and may be rescheduled due to rain. Schedule updates will be available on the project webpages, WSDOT’s Travel Center map, the WSDOT mobile app and by signing up for King County email updates.