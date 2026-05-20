Pawsitively official: Washington State Ferries debuts updated pet rules ahead of busy summer season

SEATTLE – Four-legged travelers on Washington State Ferries may “paws” and take notice the next time they step on board. An updated pet policy outlining where pets are allowed on vessels is rolling out in time for the busy summer travel season, which unofficially kicks off this Memorial Day weekend.

The holiday surge will begin Thursday, May 21. More than 350,000 people are expected on over 2,000 sailings through Monday, May 25.

Updated pet policy

Just ahead of the holiday weekend, WSF will begin a six-week education and transition period to help people learn the new rules before they take effect on July 1. By that date, onboard signs will be installed showing where pets are allowed and not allowed. Pet waste stations also will be added, as owners are responsible for cleaning up after their animals.

Under the updated policy, pets are allowed in three areas:

On vehicle decks

In outdoor passenger areas

In marked areas inside cabins on the opposite end from the galley

Pets are not allowed in the galley or on passenger seating and tables. They also cannot stay inside the cabin on the galley end of the vessel. Pet owners may pass through this restricted area but must take the most direct route and not stop.

If a pet is not under control or is not cleaned up after, a crew member may ask the owner to move the pet to the vehicle deck or an outdoor area. Service animals are allowed in all areas, as required by law. Livestock must stay in proper enclosures at all times.

“Our updated pet policy builds on a trial that began last summer, when pets were allowed in most passenger areas except galleys and on indoor seats,” said WSDOT Deputy Secretary for WSF Steve Nevey. “We heard from employees and customers. Some supported the trial, while others had concerns about cleanliness, safety and enforcement. This updated policy strikes a balance by allowing pets in certain areas while addressing those concerns.”

Plan before you go

People boarding a vessel in a vehicle should use the Washington State Department of Transportation mobile app or visit the WSF website before heading to the terminal. Both feature sailing schedules, live terminal conditions, rider alerts, a real-time map and vehicle reservations.

Busy travel times

People boarding a ferry by vehicle over Memorial Day weekend can expect the busiest sailings westbound (or onto an island) Thursday through Saturday, May 21-23, and eastbound (or off island) Saturday through Monday, May 23-25. Prepare for long lines and extended wait times. To reduce or eliminate waiting, riders should consider taking early-morning or late-night sailings or using transit to walk or bike onto the ferry if possible.

Holiday schedules

On Memorial Day, May 25, there will be a few holiday schedule changes for the Anacortes/San Juan Islands, Edmonds/Kingston, Point Defiance/Tahlequah and Port Townsend/Coupeville routes. These changes are marked online on each schedule by route. The Seattle/Bainbridge Island run will operate a Saturday timetable, and the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will use a special holiday schedule.

People using state highways to get to the ferry terminal should plan for potential holiday travel backups and delays by checking real-time traffic information on the WSDOT mobile app or online using the WSDOT travel map feature.

WSF, a division of the Washington State Department of Transportation, is the largest ferry system in the U.S. and safely and efficiently carries tens of millions of people a year through some of the most majestic scenery in the world.