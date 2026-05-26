SFGAP COMMITTEE BROADENS PATH TO BOARD CERTIFICATION

The State and Federal Government and Administrative Practice Certification Committee (SFGAP) recently met at the Division of Administrative Hearings in Tallahassee to discuss plans for the upcoming year.

In the past year, the SFGAP has worked to enhance exam quality, update resources and materials, and pursue its proposed rule revisions to recognize a wider range of qualifying administrative practice experience.

"We are pleased to report that those rule revisions have received final approval," said Chair Seann M. Frazier in the committee's annual report. "Now, practitioners with substantial involvement in state and federal government and administrative practice may qualify for certification. Potential applicants will no longer have to meet a previous point system, which favored practitioners more heavily focused on administrative litigation. The committee has also continued to collaborate with the Administrative and Government Law sections to promote certification among administrative practitioners."

Currently, 73 lawyers hold SFGAP board certification.

Over the past two years, the committee undertook a detailed review of all exam questions, identifying many that needed revision or replacement and in response to the recent exam revisions, the committee completed a new study guide to aid applicants in their exam preparation.

Frazier said goals in the coming year include the basics of vetting applicants and grading exams.

"We also intend to advertise our overhaul of the certification examination to make it clearer, more concise, and more fair," he said. "We will also advertise the expanded eligibility for taking the certification, noting that courtroom experience in administrative litigation is not the only way to qualify for 'substantial involvement' in the practice area."