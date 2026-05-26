17th Circuit JNC sets interview schedule

The 17th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission will interview the following applicants June 15 for the vacancies created as a result of the retirement of Circuit Judges Carlos Rebollo and William W. Haury, Jr. Applicant Name Time Robyn Lynn Vines 9:00 a.m. Cullin O’Brien 9:12 a.m. Jacqueline Boswell 9:24 a.m. Lisa Beth Glick 9:36 a.m. Jeremy Scott 9:48 a.m. Paul Valcore 10:00 a.m. Break 10:10 a.m.-10:20 a.m. Tierrel Mathis 10:20 a.m. Rebecca Ann Frieden 10:32 a.m. Julio E. Gonzalez, Jr. 10:44 a.m. Neil Christopher Kerch 10:56 a.m. Jamel Marshall 11:08 a.m. Janice Carine Haywood 11:20 a.m. Ta’Ronce Montavious Stowes 11:32 a.m. Jeremy Franker 11:44 a.m. David Jason Arthmann 11:56 a.m. The interviews are open to the public and will take place at: Broward County Courthouse 201 SE 6th Street Courtroom 15175 Ft. Lauderdale 33301 SEVENTEENTH CIRCUIT JUDICIAL NOMINATING COMMISSION MEMBERS Camille Coolidge Shotwell (Chair) Coolidge Law Group, P.A. 110 SE 6th Street Suite 1700 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Phone: 954-761-7781 Email: [email protected] Eric Yesner (Vice Chair) GrayRobinson, P.A. 401 E. Las Olas Blvd. Suite 1000 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Phone: 954-761-8111 Email: [email protected] Thomas D. Oates Law Offices of Oates & Oates, P.A. 1701 East Atlantic Boulevard, Suite 4 Pompano Beach, FL 33060-6767 Phone: 954-942-6500 Email: [email protected] William G. McCormick McCormick Law Firm, PLLC 500 E. Broward Blvd., Suite 900 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394 Phone: 954-859-6041 Email: [email protected] Joseph S. Van de Bogart FAU Office of the General Counsel 777 Glades Road, AD10-370 Boca Raton, FL 33431 Phone: 561-297-3007 Email: [email protected] Valerie Barnhart Barnhart Law Firm, P.A. 12555 Orange Drive FL 2 Davie, FL 33330-4340 Phone: 954-526-1814 Email: [email protected] Alice K. Sum U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission 801 Brickell Avenue, Suite 1950 Miami, FL 33131-4901 Phone: 305-982-6300 Email: [email protected] Levi G. Williams, Jr. Law Offices of Levi Williams, P.A. 12 SE 7th Street, Suite 710 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301-3474 Phone: 954-463-1626 Email: [email protected] John H. Richards Boyd, Richards, Parker & Colonnelli 1600 W Commercial Blvd., Suite 201 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-3006 Phone: 954-848-2460 Email: [email protected]

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