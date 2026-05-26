Submit Release
News Search

There were 684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,574 in the last 365 days.

17th Circuit JNC sets interview schedule

17th Judicial Circuit sealThe 17th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission will interview the following applicants June 15 for the vacancies created as a result of the retirement of Circuit Judges Carlos Rebollo and William W. Haury, Jr.

Applicant Name                     Time

Robyn Lynn Vines                       9:00 a.m.

Cullin O’Brien                               9:12 a.m.

Jacqueline Boswell                      9:24 a.m.

Lisa Beth Glick                             9:36 a.m.

Jeremy Scott                                 9:48 a.m.

Paul Valcore                                  10:00 a.m.

Break                                           10:10 a.m.-10:20 a.m.

Tierrel Mathis                               10:20 a.m.

Rebecca Ann Frieden                  10:32 a.m.

Julio E. Gonzalez, Jr.                  10:44 a.m.

Neil Christopher Kerch              10:56 a.m.

Jamel Marshall                            11:08 a.m.

Janice Carine Haywood             11:20 a.m.

Ta’Ronce Montavious Stowes   11:32 a.m.

Jeremy Franker                           11:44 a.m.

David Jason Arthmann             11:56 a.m.

The interviews are open to the public and will take place at:

Broward County Courthouse

201 SE 6th Street Courtroom 15175

Ft. Lauderdale 33301

SEVENTEENTH CIRCUIT JUDICIAL NOMINATING COMMISSION MEMBERS

Camille Coolidge Shotwell (Chair)

Coolidge Law Group, P.A.

110 SE 6th Street Suite 1700

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: 954-761-7781

Email: [email protected]

Eric Yesner (Vice Chair)

GrayRobinson, P.A.

401 E. Las Olas Blvd. Suite 1000

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: 954-761-8111

Email: [email protected]

Thomas D. Oates

Law Offices of Oates & Oates, P.A.

1701 East Atlantic Boulevard, Suite 4

Pompano Beach, FL 33060-6767

Phone: 954-942-6500

Email: [email protected]

William G. McCormick

McCormick Law Firm, PLLC

500 E. Broward Blvd., Suite 900

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394

Phone: 954-859-6041

Email: [email protected]

Joseph S. Van de Bogart

FAU Office of the General Counsel

777 Glades Road, AD10-370

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Phone: 561-297-3007

Email: [email protected]

Valerie Barnhart

Barnhart Law Firm, P.A.

12555 Orange Drive FL 2

Davie, FL 33330-4340

Phone: 954-526-1814

Email: [email protected]

Alice K. Sum

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

801 Brickell Avenue, Suite 1950

Miami, FL 33131-4901

Phone: 305-982-6300

Email: [email protected]

Levi G. Williams, Jr.

Law Offices of Levi Williams, P.A.

12 SE 7th Street, Suite 710

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301-3474

Phone: 954-463-1626

Email: [email protected]

John H. Richards

Boyd, Richards, Parker & Colonnelli

1600 W Commercial Blvd., Suite 201

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-3006

Phone: 954-848-2460

Email: [email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

17th Circuit JNC sets interview schedule

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.