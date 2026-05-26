17th Circuit JNC sets interview schedule
The 17th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission will interview the following applicants June 15 for the vacancies created as a result of the retirement of Circuit Judges Carlos Rebollo and William W. Haury, Jr.
Applicant Name Time
Robyn Lynn Vines 9:00 a.m.
Cullin O’Brien 9:12 a.m.
Jacqueline Boswell 9:24 a.m.
Lisa Beth Glick 9:36 a.m.
Jeremy Scott 9:48 a.m.
Paul Valcore 10:00 a.m.
Break 10:10 a.m.-10:20 a.m.
Tierrel Mathis 10:20 a.m.
Rebecca Ann Frieden 10:32 a.m.
Julio E. Gonzalez, Jr. 10:44 a.m.
Neil Christopher Kerch 10:56 a.m.
Jamel Marshall 11:08 a.m.
Janice Carine Haywood 11:20 a.m.
Ta’Ronce Montavious Stowes 11:32 a.m.
Jeremy Franker 11:44 a.m.
David Jason Arthmann 11:56 a.m.
The interviews are open to the public and will take place at:
Broward County Courthouse
201 SE 6th Street Courtroom 15175
Ft. Lauderdale 33301
SEVENTEENTH CIRCUIT JUDICIAL NOMINATING COMMISSION MEMBERS
Camille Coolidge Shotwell (Chair)
Coolidge Law Group, P.A.
110 SE 6th Street Suite 1700
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: 954-761-7781
Email: [email protected]
Eric Yesner (Vice Chair)
GrayRobinson, P.A.
401 E. Las Olas Blvd. Suite 1000
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: 954-761-8111
Email: [email protected]
Thomas D. Oates
Law Offices of Oates & Oates, P.A.
1701 East Atlantic Boulevard, Suite 4
Pompano Beach, FL 33060-6767
Phone: 954-942-6500
Email: [email protected]
William G. McCormick
McCormick Law Firm, PLLC
500 E. Broward Blvd., Suite 900
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394
Phone: 954-859-6041
Email: [email protected]
Joseph S. Van de Bogart
FAU Office of the General Counsel
777 Glades Road, AD10-370
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Phone: 561-297-3007
Email: [email protected]
Valerie Barnhart
Barnhart Law Firm, P.A.
12555 Orange Drive FL 2
Davie, FL 33330-4340
Phone: 954-526-1814
Email: [email protected]
Alice K. Sum
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
801 Brickell Avenue, Suite 1950
Miami, FL 33131-4901
Phone: 305-982-6300
Email: [email protected]
Levi G. Williams, Jr.
Law Offices of Levi Williams, P.A.
12 SE 7th Street, Suite 710
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301-3474
Phone: 954-463-1626
Email: [email protected]
John H. Richards
Boyd, Richards, Parker & Colonnelli
1600 W Commercial Blvd., Suite 201
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-3006
Phone: 954-848-2460
Email: [email protected]
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