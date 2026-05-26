Ninth Circuit Judge Judge Carly Wish addresses Barry Law graduates in Orlando May 15. Judge Wish said she discovered her passion for courtroom advocacy and litigation while representing juveniles in delinquency cases as a certified legal intern through the Barry Legal Clinic and later through the Barry Law Advanced Social Justice Clinic.

Barry University’s commencement season concluded May 15 with the Andreas School of Law ceremony in Orlando, featuring commencement remarks by Judge Carly S. Wish.

Judge Wish said she discovered her passion for courtroom advocacy and litigation while representing juveniles in delinquency cases as a certified legal intern through the Barry Legal Clinic and later through the Barry Law Advanced Social Justice Clinic.

“As we celebrate the Class of 2026, we honor not only academic achievement, but the resilience, compassion, and purpose that define our graduates,” said Dr. Mike Allen, adding that the graduation events reflected the extraordinary journeys of the students, as well as the faculty, families, mentors, and communities who supported them along the way. “We were proud to celebrate this milestone together.”

After graduating from Barry University School of Law, Wish prosecuted cases as an assistant state attorney in the Ninth Judicial Circuit from 2006 to 2013. In 2013, she joined the Ninth Judicial Circuit as a senior staff attorney, and in 2019 was appointed to the Orange County Court by then-Gov. Rick Scott. Since taking the bench, Wish has served in criminal, civil, and specialized divisions and currently presides over civil matters.