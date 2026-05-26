STILLWELL PRESENTS FEMININE FORCE B2B DJ Art Weekend

Stillwell Goods presents an eclectic series of events including music, dance, DJs and art.

We’re bringing people together, supporting independent artists, and creating a space that belongs to all of us.” — MISS. J

LONG ISLAND CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stillwell Goods presents an eclectic series of events including music, dance, DJs and art. The excitement begins with the first event on May 27th. starting at 6:00 pm. a line up of all women DJs, Feminine Force B2B features MISS VEE, MISS J, with a special appearance by Enjelique finally rounding out the night DJ Sauci Soni. The lovely ladies will play a variety of music. The genre-bending sets are powered by pure feminine force. From amapiano and West African rhythms to disco, hip hop, international sounds amped up by house music, the song selection is curated to introduce audiences to new music while playing infectious dance music.Opening the night is MISS VEE, a dynamic Latin house DJ with a disco-infused flair who ignites the dance floor from the very first beat. DJ Sauci Soni brings a sonically, seductive energy to every set, weaving eclectic global sounds into an unforgettable, multilayered, musical experience that evolves and elevates the evening. MISS J’s ROCKHOUSE which is a DJ set mixed with musical performance art. She infuses a classic rock attitude blended with fearless transitions. Together this line up creates a sonic mash up where rhythm meets rebellion, soul meets sweat, and every beat feels electric. This isn’t just a dance party, it's the beginning of a movement. Click here for Feminine Force tickets to purchase tickets for the Feminine Force DJ event.A few days later on May 30th. is the ART FAIR FOR ALL an all ages, family event highlighting local artists, food trucks, vendors, an art panel and a live performance by MISS J. Starting at noon it's a full day of being immersed in the community art fair celebrating accessibility, creativity, and the incredible talents of artisans from the tri state area. There's also an Art Panel hosted by MISS J herself and an exclusive performance. She explains, “We’re bringing people together, supporting independent artists, and creating a space that belongs to all of us.” Click here to register and participate in the Stillwell Art Fair.At the end of the month on May 31st. Stillwell Goods is bringing the gift of movement with a Cumbia Dance Class. No partner or experience needed, the afternoon will explore learning dance steps and celebrating the culture of community building and the rich heritage of Columbia's Caribbean influence. The Cumbia class starts at 1:00 pm. followed by a performance with MISS. J and another Cumbia class at 3:45 pm. Get ready to move, groove, and dance the day away featuring the incredible talents of DJ Payasoo, Henry Tellez and the MISS. J Experience. Click here for Cumbia dance class tickets.

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