STILLWELL PRESENTS FEMININE FORCE B2B DJ Art Weekend
Stillwell Goods presents an eclectic series of events including music, dance, DJs and art.
Opening the night is MISS VEE, a dynamic Latin house DJ with a disco-infused flair who ignites the dance floor from the very first beat. DJ Sauci Soni brings a sonically, seductive energy to every set, weaving eclectic global sounds into an unforgettable, multilayered, musical experience that evolves and elevates the evening. MISS J’s ROCKHOUSE which is a DJ set mixed with musical performance art. She infuses a classic rock attitude blended with fearless transitions. Together this line up creates a sonic mash up where rhythm meets rebellion, soul meets sweat, and every beat feels electric. This isn’t just a dance party, it's the beginning of a movement. Click here for Feminine Force tickets to purchase tickets for the Feminine Force DJ event.
A few days later on May 30th. is the ART FAIR FOR ALL an all ages, family event highlighting local artists, food trucks, vendors, an art panel and a live performance by MISS J. Starting at noon it's a full day of being immersed in the community art fair celebrating accessibility, creativity, and the incredible talents of artisans from the tri state area. There's also an Art Panel hosted by MISS J herself and an exclusive performance. She explains, “We’re bringing people together, supporting independent artists, and creating a space that belongs to all of us.” Click here to register and participate in the Stillwell Art Fair.
At the end of the month on May 31st. Stillwell Goods is bringing the gift of movement with a Cumbia Dance Class. No partner or experience needed, the afternoon will explore learning dance steps and celebrating the culture of community building and the rich heritage of Columbia's Caribbean influence. The Cumbia class starts at 1:00 pm. followed by a performance with MISS. J and another Cumbia class at 3:45 pm. Get ready to move, groove, and dance the day away featuring the incredible talents of DJ Payasoo, Henry Tellez and the MISS. J Experience. Click here for Cumbia dance class tickets.
Zenobia Simmons
Zenobs Music Management
+1 646-410-7865
email us here
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